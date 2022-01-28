Two programs with storied pasts will meet Monday, and Woodrow Wilson will honor one of its top basketball alumni.
Henry Dickerson, a 1969 Woodrow graduate who went on to become the school's first player in the NBA, will be recognized before Monday's 7:30 p.m. tip-off against Wyoming East at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold will attend the ceremony and declare it Henry Dickerson Day. He will also present a key to the City of Beckley. Dickerson, who currently resides in North Carolina, will be unable to attend, but his friend and teammate Chubby Hughes — another star athlete from Woodrow's past — will accept the key on Dickerson's behalf.
The biggest honor will be the presentation of Dickerson's Detroit Pistons jersey that will be displayed along the Armory concourse beside Tamar Slay's New Jersey Nets jersey. Slay is a 1998 Woodrow Wilson alumnus who was drafted by the Nets in 2002.
The move to recognize Dickerson is the result of work by several people, including Steve Lickliter and Dave Barksdale. Lickliter is also a friend and teammate of Dickerson's; in fact, both are alumni of Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston.
Dickerson, who is humbled by the gesture and said "it's kind of a surprise," got his chance at the NBA through a tryout with the Carolina Cougars of the American Basketball Association. The opportunity came through famed West Virginia basketball icon Tex Williams' friendship with Larry Brown, the Cougars' coach. Brown is the brother of then-Pistons coach Herb Brown.
Dickerson was picked up by Detroit in 1976, making Beckley history as the first Flying Eagle to play in the NBA.
"Being the first to do anything means a lot," Dickerson said in a phone interview. "It means maybe you've done well and you've set some goals. Of course, some people might not know who we are, or who I am. But the ones who have, it's always a great accomplishment. That means somebody's thinking about you and it's not all bad. I'm humbled."
The quest to acquire Dickerson's Pistons jersey was an interesting one.
Lickliter contacted Bill King, who was the sports editor of the Morris Harvey campus newspaper The Comet during Dickerson's senior year of 1972-73. King went on to become the director of public relations for the Milwaukee Bucks and stayed in close contact with Dickerson, Lickliter and other Morris Harvey alumni.
Through his NBA connections, King was able to get in touch with Mike Abdenour. He was a trainer for the Pistons when Dickerson played there and is now director of team operations. He was able to procure the jersey and get it to Beckley for Monday's ceremony.
"So we have the jersey, the willingness of Woodrow Wilson High School to honor Henry with the cooperation of the Armory and the persistence of Steve Lickliter to bring this all together," King said.
Dickerson was inducted into the Woodrow Wilson Basketball Hall of Fame in 1974 after playing for legendary coach Preach Wiseman. He credited assistant coach Pete Culicerto with helping to improve his fundamentals and making him a better player.
Dickerson then went on to a decorated four-year career at Morris Harvey. He was the only player in West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference history to be named all-conference and all-tournament all four years.
The four-year starter was the team's Most Valuable Player all four seasons, during which time he averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds per game. He was an NAIA third-team All-American in 1973 and finished his career with a record 1,356 rebounds. He was inducted into the Morris Harvey/University of Charleston Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, and the school retired his No. 34 jersey in 2017.
In addition to his one season with the Pistons, Dickerson also played for the Atlanta Hawks in 1977. Between those stops, he played for the Syracuse Centennials of the Eastern Basketball Association.
After his playing career was over, Dickerson went into coaching, first as an assistant at UC from 1979-83. He then went to Marshall as an assistant to Rick Huckabay from 1983-89 before moving on to Tennessee-Chattanooga as associate head coach from 1989-97. He was then promoted to head coach, a position he held until 2002.
Two years later he was hired as the head coach at N.C. Central, where he stayed through 2009.
In 2011, he was hired to revive the basketball program at Johnston Community College near Raleigh, N.C., where he stayed for two seasons.
Dickerson was sure to thank his wife Deborah and their sons Brian and Brandon for their support during his years as a coach.
There are also plans to erect road signs in the area recognizing Dickerson's. The signs will read, "Home of Henry Dickerson, Former Morris Harvey College and NBA Player."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber