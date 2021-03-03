Dickerson scores 1,000th career point in Midland Trail victory

HICO — Scoring the 1,000th point of her high school career this season seemed inevitable for Emily Dickerson.
After all, she stood just 12 points from the illustrious mark to begin the year.
Then winter sports were postponed due to renewed Covid-19 concerns and the Midland Trail senior was left wondering if the season would happen at all.
Wednesday night, Dickerson finally got her chance and she made the most of it.
Scoring a game-high 21 points, the future WVU Tech Golden Bear reached that milestone and led her team to a 47-29 win over Greenbrier West.
"This is really exciting. I have to thank my team and my coaches for everything they have done to get me here. I couldn't have done it without them," Dickerson said. "I was very nervous tonight, but I was relieved we finally got to play. I was able to settle down and play after that shot went in."
Midland Trail head coach John Mark Kincaid was extremely happy for his senior.
"She has been heartbroken with all the Covid stuff and the season change, thinking we weren't going to get to play," Kincaid said. "She helps the younger kids and is very coachable. She is just a scorer. It was awesome to see her out there and the family was so excited."
With limited practice time and no offseason work, both teams struggled early to score. Trail led by three at halftime and by five after three quarters.
However, with seven minutes to play, the Patriots held a slim four-point lead and it was anybody's game.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, having only eight players on the roster finally caught up with them.
"We played really well in the first half. Then we came out a little confused in the third quarter, but we picked it back up," Greenbrier West head coach Mark Agee said. "We just got tired. They executed our offense and executed our defense, so I was really proud of them."
Over the next three minutes, Dickerson and Meghan Gill combined for 14 points to push the Trail advantage to 43-26 with 3:15 to play.
"I love their effort and attitude. We missed a lot of easy shots tonight, but I give Greenbrier West a lot of credit." Kincaid said. "They play scrappy and they out-scrapped us for rebounds with a lot of hustle and heart. They are a class act. We just need to get more aggressive."
Gill finished the game with 10 points and Mia Nuckols scored eight, starting her first varsity game at point guard.
"It looked like the first game of the season. We had three new starters and our bench is super inexperienced," Kincaid said. "We are thinking a little too much right now, but overall I was extremely happy. This team has great chemistry and a great attitude. We will be much better, it is just going to take some games."
Allyson Dunn led the Cavaliers with 12 points, while Megan Poticher added seven points and eight rebounds.
"We rebounded really well, we just need to get some of the shots to start falling. Overall, it was a great team effort tonight," Agee said
Midland Trail (1-0) travels to Richwood tonight. Greenbrier West (0-1) was scheduled to play at River View Friday, but that game has been postponed. The Cavaliers will next host Summers County on Friday, March 12.
Greenbrier West (0-1)
Natalie Agee 4, Megan Poticher 7, Allyson Dunn 12, Raelyn Palmer 2, Brooke Nutter 2, Hannah Sweet 2.
Midland Trail (1-0)
Emily Dickerson 21, Jolee Stephenson 2, McKenzie Kessler 2, Meghan Gill 10, Mia Nuckols 8, Baylee Stephenson 2, Alexis Dozier 2.
GW 12 8 3 6 — 29
MT 13 10 5 19 — 47
3-point goals: GW: 0, MT: 2 (Dickerson 2). Fouled out: None