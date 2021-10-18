hinton – Midland Trail quarterback Josh Dickerson knows it sounds crazy, but he has always been a fan of mobile quarterbacks.
“I like watching a lot of guys, especially the running quarterbacks,” Dickerson, a first-year senior, said. “But you’ve seen me run. It ain’t nothing like that. Most people in the locker-room say I’ve got the speed of Tom Brady.”
Actually, the analogy, on a non-Super Bowl level is a good one.
Dickerson was 7-of-8 passing for 141 yards and two touchdowns Monday as the Patriots knocked off Summers County 35-14 in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season.
It’s just part of a season that has been more than Dickerson had hoped, or even considered, prior to deciding to go out for football.
“I never thought I’d be playing quarterback at Midland Trail, I just wanted to be part of the team,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson’s performance and the fact that Midland Trail scored on its first four possessions paved the way for the Patriots’ first victory since Sept. 10.
“It’s been a while, the kids were starting to lose confidence, I was starting to lose some confidence,” Trail coach Frank Isaacs said. “Any time you can put 35 points on the board and you can come out victorious, whether it’s on a Monday night, a Friday night or a Saturday night, it’s nice.”
Trail was on a short field most of the first half and took advantage.
Cody Harrell returned the opening kickoff deep into Summers County territory and Griifin Boggs finished off a short drive with a 3-yard run.
Trail was also the benefactor of a turnover in Summers County territory and another short punt led to touchdown runs by Aden Isaacs and Robert Ruffner, veteran seniors who have been a part of three playoff teams.
“You can’t put a team like Midland Trail on a short field like that,” Evan said. “They are a good team. Coach Isaacs has a great culture over there. They have T-shirts going back about 10 years with playoff appearances on them. That’s what we are trying to do down here.”
A loss last week at James Monroe means Trail will need a lot of help to make a sixth straight playoff appearance.
“Last week was tough, a bunch of seniors were crying because we knew we would need a lot of help (and) we need to win out,” Isaacs said. “This was one of our better games and we know we can win. Last week we saw we would get some help with teams like Meadow Bridge, and we think we can make the playoffs.”
“We don’t control our own destiny now when it comes to playoffs, but tonight was a good start,” coach Isaacs added.
Summers County, playing without leading rusher Andre Merriam-Harshaw, who Evans said was no longer with the program, finally got its wing-T offense uncorked with Duke Dodson scoring from three yards out.
That was set up by a 46-yard run by Drake Cole. The sophomore had 108 yards rushing to become the fourth Bobcats player with over 100 yards in a game.
Later Midland Trail finished off its fourth straight possession with a touchdown when Dickerson found Isaacs from nine yards out to make it 28-7.
“It’s been a big part (of the offense),” Aden Isaacs said. “We were struggling with our line, some kids were getting injured, some kids were quitting. We couldn’t really establish a run game. But our pass game with Ayden Simms, Cody Harrell, and now Matt Light, me and Robert Ruffner has a receiving touchdown, it’s made us a tough team to defend.”
Dickerson agreed.
“These guys have made it easy,” he said. “Well, not easy, but they make it easier on me.”
He hit a new target for a touchdown in Matt Light for a 40-yard score in the third quarter for the Patriots’ final score of the night.
“The corner was playing 10 yards off (Light at the line of scrimmage), so I knew I had the slant quick,” Dickerson said. “So I just threw it.”
He now has 13 passing touchdowns on the season.
“My thing is wanting to win and help these seniors who have been here make the playoffs,” Dickerson said. “I think if we can make it we are going to be ready to make a deep run.”
And that is another kind of run Dickerson can endorse.
MT 14 14 7 0 — 35
SC 0 7 0 7 — 14
First quarter
MT – Griffin Boggs 3 run (Talon Shockey kick) 9:18
MT – Aden Issacs 1 run (Shockey kick), 5:07
Second quarter
MT – Robert Ruffner 1 run (Shockey kick),11:55
SC – Duke Dodson 3 run (Cruz Testerman kick), 7:59
MT – Aden Isaacs 9 run from Josh Dickerson (Shockey kick),
Third quarter
MT - Matt Light 40 pass from Dickerson (Shockey kick), 3:48
Fourth quarter
SC – Coen McClaugherty 1 run (Testerman kick), 3:32
Individual stats
RUSHING – MT: Robert Ruffner 12-72-1, Aden Isaacs 6-21-1, Griffin Boggs 6-19-1, Josh Dickerson 3-2, Matt Light 1-6, River Barnhouse 3-4, Kaden Lephew 3-4, Ian Harper 1-6. SC: Duke Dodson 14-74-1, Kalob Black 5-20, Coen McClaugherty 6-3-1, Drake Cole 13-108, Brandon Isaac 1-0.
PASSING – MT: Josh Dickerson 7-8-1-141-2. SC: Brqandon Isaac 2-4-0-16-0
RECEIVING – MT: Matt Light 2-84-1, Aden Isaacs 2-16-1, Ayden Simms 2-42, Cody Harrell 1-(minus-9). SC: Duke Dodson 1-3, Drake Cole 1-13