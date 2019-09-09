The Woodrow Wilson girls soccer team faced its first big test of the 2019 season Tuesday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in the form of Cabell Midland.
With the Lady Knights boasting two-time WVSWA Player of the Year Emilie Charles, Woodrow head coach knew her younger back line would be tested. Unfortunately for the Lady Flying Eagles, they scored low marks on this exam, taking their lumps in the form of a 6-2 loss, dropping to 2-2 on the season.
While the Knights had a stable of skilled players, their speed advantage was evident as well with a few early goals coming on breakaways.
“We have a really young back line,” Woodrow head coach Julie Agnor said. “They’re still trying to learn the team and their positions, so It’s pretty tricky. We didn’t have as much pressure on them as I would’ve liked or we needed. But they really used their speed to push through and that really got us.”
The speed advantage was on display early as Charles consistently found herself streaking down the right side of the pitch, getting quality shots on the goal. She eventually capitalized, nailing a header in the 8th minute, giving Midland a 1-0 lead.
While Charles began drawing most of the attention, the Lady Knight’s other captain, Elisabeth Dick, took center stage and didn’t disappoint. Dick’s speed gave Woodrow fits as she raced past the back line twice in the first half, scoring in the 15th and 18th minutes, pushing Midland’s lead to 3-0.
“That’s kind of what Elisabeth does,” Cabell Midland head coach Andy Wilson said. “She’s just a hustler that gets in there and feeds the ball to Emilie a lot and Emilie feeds it right back to her. It’s a good combination. She scored a goal at Wheeling Park just like that, by hustling. That’s just who she is and we’re proud of that.”
“I’ve been trying to push them up,” Agnor said of her back line. “Last game, we got caught too far back, so I’m trying to get somebody to take the lead back there. They pushed up better this game than they did last game.”
Despite a three goal deficit, Woodrow quickly grabbed the momentum.
Senior Hattie Hall put the Lady Flying Eagles on the board with goal in the 30th minute, assisted by Logan Ragland. That score was enough to wake Hall up, as two narrow misses in the box from the senior nearly bounced in Woodrow’s favor with what would’ve tied the game.
“It’s disappointing when we miss those shots, but we’ve got to start building trust within the team,” Agnor said. “That’s where we’re struggling, especially with getting into the right spots so we can be a support. Things bounced around that shouldn’t have. They should’ve been finished.”
After halftime the Lady Knights reestablished their hold on the game, with goals from Charles and Dick as well as Charles’ younger sister Olivia. Woodrow’s lone goal of the half came in the 76th minute via Ragland.
“The speed was an advantage we thought we might have, but 15 or 20 minutes in we just stopped,” Wilson said. “I was very disappointed in our play today overall. I know we scored six goals, but it wasn’t very good. There was intensity at the end, but the 40 minutes in between just wasn’t very good.”
Woodrow will return to action Thursday when it travels to Capital for an MSAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
