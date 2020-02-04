Destiny Ministries excited for Strawberry appearance

In Destiny Ministries’ ongoing quest to combat the state’s opioid epidemic, Tim Epling views with his sports mentality.
“It’s like putting a team together. That’s the way I look at it,” he said. “You have these different players that have special gifts, special callings, and the magic of it is being able to get those people in the right position where we can all work together. At the end of the day, we can beat this thing.”
It’s fitting that Epling is foremost a baseball guy, since he is bringing a baseball superstar to fill one of those positions.
Epling and his wife Diane, the founders of Destiny Ministries, are excited about the second leg of the I Am Ingathering coming up May 1-2 at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The featured guest will be former Major League star Darryl Strawberry.
Strawberry was a four-time World Series champion and eight-time all-star. He played for the Mets from 1983-1990 before stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees.
Strawberry understands the hold drugs can take on a person’s life. He served a suspension in the 1995 season for cocaine use, and in 2000 was arrested after rear-ending a vehicle while under the influence of a painkiller. At the time, he was on parole for a previous arrest of soliciting and cocaine possession.
He and his wife Tracy met while the two were in a drug recovery and are now ordained ministers. They operate Strawberry Ministries and travel all over the country to serve as an outreach to people dealing with addiction through biblical counseling and the gospel of Jesus Christ.
“Any time you can have someone like Darryl be able to come in and share whatever God has put on his heart, I think it’s important that people be able to see and to hear someone who has been through a lot and how he has overcome that to where he is today,” Epling said.
“If God’s not in it, it’s not going to work. That’s one thing that has to be integrated into this, in a strategic way, to where we can fight this thing and really attack it to where we put a dent in it (until) it’s nonexistent.”
The first ingathering was held Oct. 19 and was a big success.
“We had a lot of good feedback. The people who were there, the way it touched their lives we just could not imagine,” Diane said. “We had testimony from the production company themselves. We had testimony from Life Changers when we did the cardboard testimonies. That really impacted many lives, even leaders that we’re there. What we are hearing from the (October) event is, ‘We are so glad that you guys are doing this.’”
Tim said the event was even witnessed by people overseas watching as it was streamed online.
“This is going to springboard this mandate into what God has called us to do. We really believe that,” he said. “It’s not just an event for this area. It is literally something that our entire state, region and country need to be able to take hold of. When it’s all said and done, we know this is the blueprint for this thing to work out the way He intended it.”
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, there were 833 opioid deaths in West Virginia in 2017, by far the most in the nation. That averages out to 49.6 deaths per 100,000 people, more than three times the national rate of 14.6.
Addiction takes its toll on the family dynamic. According to literature provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics and handed out at Tuesday’s press conference, of the number of West Virginia children placed in foster care in 2016, 16 percent were infants. In 47 percent of those placements, parental substance use was a factor.
“We have to stop looking at it as this massive problem that we can’t do anything about,” Diane said. “Everybody can do something because if it hasn’t affected you inside your home, it has affected you somewhere. Either as a business with an employee, a teacher, a parent of a friend. It’s something that has affected the entire community, and we have to come together to make a change.”
The event will start at 6 p.m. on May 1 and will run from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on May 2. Strawberry will speak on May 1 but will be there both days.
Also there will be pastor and gospel musician Wess Morgan, pastor Mark Burns of Harvest Praise and Worship Center in South Carolina and Christian rapper Nate Davis a.k.a. Zero Doubt.
Tickets for the two-day event are free and can be obtained by registering at destinyministrieslife.com and clicking on the I Am Ingathering link.
“But we want everyone to know they can come regardless if they have that ticket in their hands,” Diane said.
