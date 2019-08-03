A season unlike any the West Virginia Miners have seen is winding down. Friday was one more chapter in a forgettable story.
Chillicothe scored six runs in the seventh inning, and a potential ninth-inning rally was killed in an unconventional way as the Miners fell 10-5 to the Paints for their fifth consecutive loss.
The win clinched a spot in next week’s Prospect League playoffs for the Paints, who also took over first place in the East Division after Danville’s 6-2 loss to Lafayette in the first game of a doubleheader. The second game was not complete at press time.
Going in the other direction are the Miners (18-38), who are battling through the final week of the season with a depleted roster. All 10 players who were not in the starting lineup are pitchers.
First-year manager Mike Syrett has been able to use the designated hitter just once during the current losing streak. He concedes the experience has been challenging, but not frustrating.
“I’m not frustrated,” Syrett said. “I’ve just been trying to keep the guys motivated and keep them playing toward the right goals and continue to develop into the year. They’re going to be leaving me here in a couple of days and I just hope they are able to take something with them. As far as frustration goes, we’re still trying to win ball games. We’re just trying to make sure that we finish strong.
“It is (challenging). You know what? It’s a learning experience. I’ve learned every day I’m out here.
“These guys have been really great. The morale is still high. It’s been challenging because I’m learning. If it wasn’t a learning experience, then it would be a waste of time. Luckily I’m able to see everything for what it is and I just keep trying to make the adjustments necessary to keep the guys playing.”
As has been the case many times throughout the summer, one bad inning ultimately did the Miners in.
Jacob Rucker turned in a solid start, throwing 79 pitches over six innings. He left after the sixth inning with the Miners trailing 3-2.
Austen Martinez took over in the seventh and battled with his control. The Paints pounced, scoring six runs to stretch their lead to 9-2.
Martinez walked three batters — including Cody Orr with the bases loaded — and hit another. He also threw a wild pitch that allowed Charlie Patrick to score. Another one of Martinez’s pitches went to the backstop but caromed back to catcher Kyle Schaefer to prevent another run from scoring, and ball four to Gavin Homer also got away.
Syrett then pulled Martinez, who gave up six runs, four earned, in one-third of an inning.
Rucker (2-3) took the loss despite a strong night. He held the Paints without a hit through 4 2/3 innings — their first hit was an inside-the-park home run by Orr after Patrick’s two-out walk that gave Chillicothe (37-19) its first baserunner since Joe Laudont walked to lead off the second.
The Miners chipped away with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jonathan Pasillas. The Paints added a run in the eighth, and the Miners tried to make it interesting in the ninth.
Clayton Mehlbauer led off with a double off Paints reliever Ross Thompson and later took third on a passed ball. One out later, Ross Mulhall walked to put runners on the corners.
Pasillas then flied out to deep left for the second out. Mehlbauer tagged up and took off for home but changed his mind halfway down the line and retreated back to third. He wound up getting caught in a 7-5-2-5 rundown to end the game.
The Miners roster may have taken another hit when Schaefer left the game in the eighth with what is believed to be a concussion. He took a foul ball off his mask in the seventh inning.
Schaefer’s status for the last four games of the season is unclear.
The teams will meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m. The final postgame fireworks show of the season will follow.
