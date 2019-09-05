elizabeth — Taylor Sargent from Cabell Midland edged Mary Denny from Woodrow Wilson Tuesday to earn state medalist honors at the 2nd annual West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational played at Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Wirt County
Sargent ended the day at 75, edging Denny (76) by one stroke on the back nine.
Emma Nicol (78) from George Washington finished third, three shots back of the leader, while Nicole Lincicome (79) from Parkersburg was fourth and her Big Reds teammate, Molly McLean (81) was fifth.
Along with the top-5 finishers, the All-Tournament team included, Sara Veara (84) from Berkeley Springs, Autumn Gillespie (87) from George Washington and Emerson Simmons (88) from Roane County.