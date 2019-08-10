Denny receives Larry Martin Award

The little things often go unnoticed.
Sometimes they don’t.
Woodrow Wilson’s Mary Denny is one whose little acts have been noticed. The rising junior was named the recipient of the Larry Martin Sportsman of the Year award Friday afternoon, presented by the West Virginia Golf Association.
“Mary always supports her playing partners and uplifts them when they are struggling,” tournament director Chris Slack said in a release. “She is always gracious and thankful to all the event staff and course officials.”
The award is given each year to a player who demonstrates great sportsmanship on and off the course.
For Denny, exhibiting that behavior is a no-brainer.
“I really don’t think it’s something you should have to focus on,” Denny said. “I was brought up through The First Tee and was always taught to have that same respect for everybody, whether it’s your opponent or somebody that’s working an event. I believe it’s just being a good, decent person.”
Noted in the release was Denny’s involvement with The First Tee, a program that helps young golfers learn the game as well as respect and various other qualities that comprise a courteous being.
“Back when it was The Greenbrier Classic, they did a youth day early during the week of the tournament,” Denny said. “There were two kids nominated from West Virginia and you got to play in the three-hole scramble with a pro. That’s one of my finest memories of the program and it’s given so much to me. The First Tee has given me opportunity after opportunity. It’s amazing and I’ve volunteered with Rich Kissinger, who taught me the game. Being there with all those kids and helping, it’s a good feeling to help give back to a program that gave you so much.”
The Larry Martin Award is just another highlight of what’s been a stellar year for Denny. In July she won the girls 15-18-year-old W.Va. Junior Amateur and was later named the Callaway Golf Junior Tour Girls Player of the Year in the same age group.
“It was actually really scary because I didn’t expect all of that,” Denny said. “It’s been a roller coaster. Before the season I got new clubs and the adjustment was a lot to go through. I didn’t expect to do this well. When I won the Junior Am it was exciting and the player of the year award was great. That came down to the championship points-wise and I edged enough to win it.”
With a packed trophy case, it’s hard to add much more, but Denny still has goals, with the opportunity to achieve one next month.
“The next big one is the all-girls state tournament in September,” Denny said. “I thought it was amazing we had an event to ourselves last year. I placed third, but now I want to win the whole thing and I think if I can keep playing the way I have, I’ll have a chance to do that as well.”
