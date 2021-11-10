Defensive standout Pinardo makes mark on Shady offense

It almost sounds like coachspeak when Vince Culicerto starts to talk in glowing terms about his star linebacker Bryson Pinardo.
"He just stays after it, he’s whistle to whistle,” Culicerto said. “There’s not letup. If he’s on one side of the field and the ball's on the other he just doesn’t say, ‘Well, they didn’t come my way’ and just kind of jog after the ball. He’s after it. If it broke loose downfield, he’s hustling behind it. He just plays the game hard. Whistle to whistle is the best way to explain it.”
Whistle to whistle is also known, in old school terms, as the correct way to play the game and for an old school coach like Culicerto, that’s indeed high praise. But a lot of coaches say their top talent is whistle to whistle.
Then you look at Pinardo’s defensive statistics. He is averaging 18.1 tackles per game, his 181 stops among the leaders in the state and the most, by a lot, among the schools which report stats to MaxPreps.
Last season he set a school record with 32 tackles in a game.
Numbers don’t always tell the complete story, though.
Then you watch him in action, or you watch him on film, and you realize Culicerto, and the stats, are simply baring out the truth. Pinardo is whistle to whistle.
Pinardo and the Class AA No. 15 Tigers will be back in Coal City Friday night for a first-round playoff game with No. 2 Independence. The Patriots won the regular season matchup 50-17.
Pinardo said his defensive mentality is simple, borne out of the fact that he grew up with athletic siblings and a coaching mother and father. His mom is the assistant coach with the Shady Spring girls volleyball team, the defending Class AA state champions who defend their crown this weekend.
“Just to keep going, whistle to whistle, play to play, you have to keep going whether you’re on the tackle or not,” Pinardo said. “Each game you don’t know how many tackles you’re going to have. That’s the mentality you’ve got to go into it with. Yeah, you’re good but the guys across from you might be better. You’ve got do your job. That’s the whole thing.”
One of those guys on the other side Friday will be Independence’s Atticus Goodson, a hard-charging Kennndy Award candidate who has rushed for 1,118 yards on 90 carries and has 20 touchdowns. Goodson had 318 and five touchdowns in the last meeting and has 629 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two games against the rival Tigers after they held him to 35 and no touchdowns in their first meeting as sophomores in 2019. Pinardo enjoys the challenge.
“It’s awesome, me and him are good friends on and off the field,” Pinardo said, noting the two, along with other friends, have been snowboarding together in the offseason. “Just being able to play against a guy (like that). Him and Judah (Price) and all of them over there have made a name for themselves. It’s awesome to be able to hit some people who are ranked nationally. Either way the game turns out, we snowboard together in the offseason so whoever wins is going to talk. A lot.”
As well known as Pinardo has become for his defense, his offensive performance in a comeback victory over PikeView last week in a 40-26 win (Shady trailed 20-6 at the half) was huge in getting Friday’s playoff appointment with Independence.
He rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns, nearly doubling his combined 165 yards in the first nine games, and his three touchdowns more than doubling the two he had in the previous nine.
Caleb Whittaker also had over 119 yards and three touchdowns and the two became the first Shady Spring duo to rush for over 100 yards in the same game since Haven Chapman and Tyler Bragg in 2018.
Culicerto said Pinardo’s breakout game was borne out of necessity. He had split time with James Sellards (both had 165 yards and two touchdowns through nine games) at the second running back spot but Sellards suffered a knee injury the previous week against Liberty.
“I liked using him and Sellards together (at that running back spot) because of how hard they played on defense,” Culicerto said. “There were times when he would come out on offense because of how hard he played in defense.”
Pinardo said he did it for Sellards.
“It was the whole thing for me because he is my brother,” Pinardo said. “We play defense side by side and we switched on and off on offense. I wanted to do it for him. That’s what we did. Our whole team wanted to play for him. Being able to run the ball and being given the opportunity to run the ball and to put up numbers like that was awesome.”
On offense or defense, Pinardo will have a big role Friday against Independence.
Whistle to whistle.