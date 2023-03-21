The final score wouldn’t indicate it, but the turning point in the Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson section showdown Tuesday at Linda K. Epling Stadium came with two big defensive plays by the Spartans in the bottom of the seventh.
Greenbrier East (2-1) got two outs on the basepaths to get out of a precarious situation in what would end up being a 16-5 victory.
At the time, it was 5-5 and Woodrow Wilson (1-2) had just tied the game on an RBI double by Blake Stratton.
However, with one out, Connor Mollohan was thrown out at third after oversliding the bag — not really his fault with an aggressive slide and he was tagged out trying to make it back to the base on a close play.
Then came the big one, when Stratton was pegged at the plate on a perfect throw from Peyton Dehaven for the third out at the plate.
“That was a perfect throw,” catcher Clayton Morgan said. “We practice defensive rotations a lot. If the ball’s to the outfield we know where we’re going most of the time. We saw that runner going home and we decided we were going to get him. It was a great throw. Props to (Dehaven).”
Greenbrier East coach Cory Mann, also a proponent of small ball, said he felt the Spartans gained momentum from the plays.
“We talk about momentum swings and how to get them, and we talk about them from a defensive standpoint as well as an offensive standpoint and how they can build on each other,” Mann said. “Our guys did a really good job of rotating (defensively) and being in position. Being heads-up on turf. When you slide on turf there is always that chance of oversliding and that’s what happened there (on the first out). We talked about holding tags. We go over it and they’ve learned that.
“That momentum on the defensive side brought us in on the offensive side and allowed me to coach them up a little bit before we hit about ‘keep carrying that momentum’ and they executed that.”
Woodrow Wilson coach Mike McKinney said that aggressiveness on the basepaths is his style.
“That’s kind of our motto, we’re going to be aggressive,” McKinney said. “We don’t hit the ball really hard. We play some small ball, so we try to push the ball around, try to make them make some plays, put the pressure on the defense. That’s our motto. Everybody knows we run the basepaths hard, and we come out aggressive on the basepaths.”
Darris Boswell and Morgan had hits, and Gabe Patton chased them home with a single, Boswell’s run proving to be the winner. Morgan’s hit was the first of four straight and helped give the Spartans a 9-5 lead in the top of the sixth.
In the top of the seventh the Spartans blew it open, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs.
Greenbrier East had 11 of its 15 hits and 11 of its 16 runs in the sixth and seventh. It’s the second straight game the Spartans have plated 16 as they beat section foe Princeton by the same 16-5 score Monday night.
Morgan, who was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs, said the team is simply swinging the bat well.
“We’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason getting to the baseball and hitting the ball hard,” he said. “I go up and I say, ‘I love baseball’ and it clears my head, gets all the bad things out of my head and gets me really locked in.”
Patton not only had the game-winning RBI, he picked up the win as well after four solid innings from Darris Bowell. He worked three innings, scattering four hits and four walks, and he struck out two.
Greenbrier East seems to have found a formula at the plate.
“Our bats are hot right now,” Mann said of his squad, which has had 32 runs and 28 hits, including eight extra base hits in improving to 2-1 on the season. “Hopefully we can keep carrying that on. We have some guys who can barrel up the baseball and that’s always exciting. It’s early, we’re still trying to find our stride but I’m hoping that’s an indication of what we can do.”
For Woodrow Wilson, it’s about fixing the little things.
“It changed the momentum a little bit, but again, we had 11 walks tonight,” McKinney said. “Eleven walks and four or five errors, it’s hard to beat a solid team like that with those kinds of mistakes.”
Stratton went 4-for-4 for Woodrow.
Greenbrier East returns to the field this weekend, hosting Hedgesville Friday and Saturday. Hedgesville and Cabell Midland will play a middle game Saturday before Greenbrier East and Cabell Midland finish the three-team round-robin afternoon.
Woodrow Wilson will be at James Monroe Wednesday evening. The Eagles are in the middle of a six games in seven days stretch.
GE 200 124 7 – 16 15 2
WW 400 010 0 — 5 10 4
GE: Darris Boswell, Gabe Patton (5) and Clayton Morgan; WW – Isaiah Paterson, Ari Payne (5), Chase Tolliver (7) and Blake Stratton. Hitting – GE: Peyton Dehaven 2-3 3(b r, rbi); Ashton Cochran 2-6 (2 run, rbi), Boswell 3-5 (2 2b, 2 runs, rbi), Morgan 2-3 (2b, 3 runs), Gabe Patton (2-3 3 runs 3 rbi), Henry Goodwin (2-5 (2 runs), Zion Detko (2-5, run 2 rbi), Ian Cline (2 runs). WW – Ty Evans (run), Tolliver 2-4 (2b, 2 runs), Connor Mollohan (2b, rum rbi), Blake Stratton 4-4 (2b, run, rbi), Payne 1-4, Maddex Sims 1-3, Blake Nixon 1-3.
