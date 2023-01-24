Just call him the Wizard of Woodrow Wilson.
With his team down seven at the half, 27-20, Woodrow Wilson girls coach Brian Nabors was looking for something, anything, to turn the tide in a Class AAAA Region 3 matchup with George Washington.
So, he made something up.
The results can’t be argued as the Flying Eagles overcame the deficit and beat the Patriots 59-55 and Nabors may have found himself a new defense as well.
What exactly was it?
“You really want to know that?” Nabors said, smiling. “That was a … uh, you know, I made that up at halftime. I just said we had to try to do something different. It’s like a 3-2, if you want to call it a 1-2-2, defense. It’s no secret. We just told Josie (Cross), ‘You just play (Goerge Washington’s Zaniah) Zellous. Everywhere she goes, you go. Body her up. Front her. Just be tough. Play like man to man. and everybody else play an area.”
Woodrow ran it so well that George Washington coach Jamie Lamaster thought it was the difference and another defense.
“I think the thing that bothered us was that halfcourt 1-3-1,” he said. “That affected us a little bit. That was a good move by (Nabors) to go to that. He did a good job with the tempo of the game.”
Woodrow Wilson’s Abby Dillon hit back-to-back shots early in the third quarter to get Woodrow started in its climb out of the hole and down 32-26. Twos by Donya Burton, Madison Belcher and a three-point play by Josie Cross led a 7-2 Woodrow run that made it 34-33.
Burton exploded near the end of the third quarter. She scored seven straight points to give Woodrow its first lead since the midpoint of the second half.
She was not even close to being done.
Tied at 48-48 with 3:47 remaining, she scored seven straight points, a dagger 3 at the 1:09 mark giving Woodrow Wilson a 55-50 lead.
On the shot, she got the ball alone on the baseline, held it momentarily and looked like she wanted to pass it off to continue to run clock. Instead, she looked at the basket, lined it up and let it fly and made arguably the biggest shot of her young career.
“Down the stretch they made more plays than we did,” Lamaster said. “I think it was Burton that hit that big shot in the corner. We were laying back off her (and) not to be disrespectful but if we were going to choose a shooter, we wanted it to be her, and she chose a time to hit one. She does a lot of things for them, her grit, defense, loose balls, she is a standout freshman for sure.”
Nabors said while running the clock was prime, he also does not want his players to pass up wide open shots, even clinging to a 52-50 lead.
“We want her to shoot if they are going to leave her open,” Nabors said. “We tell them if somebody lays off you that’s disrespectful, that’s saying you can’t shoot. We take a lot of shots. She works hard on her game. You better shoot the basketball and have confidence that you are going to make it and if you miss it, we have confidence that our team is going to rebound it.”
That might be because Cross was all over the glass for Woodrow and was another reason Lamaster cited as a key to the Flying Eagles victory.
“Josie Cross is just so tough around the glass,” Lamaster said. “I told (our players). ‘You guys are not figuring out how hard she is playing.’ and we never did it all night. Every time I watch film, I catch myself watching her because she’s got that old school grit, that mentality that that rebound is hers. She has accepted that role and embraced that role.”
She not only did the job on the glass but on Zellous, who had 20 points but only two field goals in the second half, one when the game was close and that was the basket that tied it at 48 with 3:57 remaining.
“Zellous is a hard matchup,” Nabors said. “She is so athletic. Josie Cross did so many little things. Defensively I thought she did a great job on Zellous in the second half, and she was just relentless on the board. She wouldn’t let us be rebounded.”
Cross had 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Dillon added 11 for Woodrow Wilson, which picked up a big win after a 53-51 heartbreaker at Parkersburg over the weekend.
“We thought we had it, we fought back, and the game was in our favor, and we just didn’t take care of business,” Nabors said.
“We knew we had another tough game tonight, it’s a regional game, a quality team, a well-coached team and we knew we had to play our best to win. Even when we got down, I thought we stayed the course, kept fighting, scrapped and clawed. I was proud of the defensive effort. I’m also proud of the offensive end. We executed some things that was impressive to me, and it tells me our team is starting to come together and understand our system.”
Woodrow Wilson is now 8-6 and plays next Tuesday, hosting Princeton.
George Washington is now 7-5. In addition to Zellous’ 20, Finley Lohan had 19.
George Washington
Candra Frazier 0 0-2 0, Finley Lohan 8 0-0 19, Siya Smith 3 0-0 9, Peyton Adkins 0 0-0 0, Macie Mallory 1 0-0 3, Michaela Harmon 2 0-0 4, Zaniah Zellous 7 6-9 20. Totals: 21 6-11 55
Woodrow Wilson
Abby Dillon 4 2-2 11, Josie Cross 7 2-3 16, Lataja Creasey 1 1-3 3, Keanti Thompson 2 0-0 4, Leiloni Manns 0 0-0 0, Madison Belcher 2 0-0 5, Taylor Gunter 0 0-0 0, Donya Burton 8 0-0 18, Mya Wooten 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 5-9 59
GW 10 17 13 15 — 55
WW 12 8 22 17 — 59
Three-point field goals – GW: 7 (Lohan 3, Smith 3, Mallory 1). WW: 4 (Dillon 1, Belcher, 1, Burton 2) Fouled out: None.
