In the space of four days Woodrow Wilson has completely turned its season outlook around.
On Senior Night, the Lady Flying Eagles celebrated Adriana Law and Olivia Ziolkowski with a 50-34 victory over Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 foe Princeton.
How far has Woodrow Wilson come? Just a week before, the Lady Flying Eagles lost to Princeton as they were during an eight-game losing streak.
But with the two key section wins, that losing streak seems like light years ago.
“In my mind the only way is up,” Woodrow Wilson coach Brian Nabors said. “That’s what we’ve been talking about, the only way is up, no looking back. We still have a lot of improvement to do, a lot of work to do. We’re still not where we want to be but we are making strides to get there.”
The Lady Flying Eagles flashed that improvement all evening in slowly pulling away for the victory.
Woodrow (4-10) led wire-to-wire and more importantly, the defense was on point. After Sadie Boggess had 24 in the first matchup, she was held to 10 on Thursday.
“We definitely picked up on our defense and located the shooter,” Law said. “She had about 24 on us in the last game so we really keyed in on her and shut her down.”
“We never got into a flow,” Princeton coach Matt Smith said. “Their defensive pressure was a big part of that. We couldn’t get anything to go. We got looks. We got good looks; we just couldn’t get them to go. And the confidence of the kids started to fall. I give them credit. Their defensive pressure made a difference.”
Perhaps a harbinger of things to come was the fact that Princeton didn’t score until the 3:32 mark of the first quarter.
Woodrow, though, didn’t really start putting any space in the lead until the second, when the Flying Eagles went on a 13-3 run to go up 23-10.
Woodrow Wilson led 27-16 at the half and slowly pulled away for the win. The Lady Flying Eagles led by as many as 20, 48-28, before setting for the 16-point win.
“I thought it was a great team effort and I think we are getting better in a lot of aspects of our team system offensively and defensively,” Nabors said. “I was proud of the kids. They came out and were ready to play from start to finish. I thought we got a little sloppy at the end but we’ve got to continue to get better every day.”
Law had 12 and Abby Dillon had 15.
The two seniors thought that the last week changed the fortunes of the season.
“It’s definitely flipped it around,” Ziolkowski said. “After breaking that losing streak at East it really gave us a lot of confidence and we came in here and took care of business.”
“We want to turn it around and try to make a push for states,” Law said. “We want to go out with a bang and to do that we had to find a way to turn it around."
Nabors said he will miss his seniors and admitted he had to fight back tears during the pregame ceremony for his two leaders.
“It’s tough,” Nabors said. “Like I told them when I hugged them the only good thing about tonight was it won’t be the last time they play in this gym. I’m so proud of these two seniors. They’ve done a great job for four years. They’re doing a real good job leading this team. The young girls look up to these two seniors.”
“It was (emotional) but at the same time it’s not out last home game,” Ziolkowski said. “Adrianna and I have been looking forward to this night since we were 13 years old in eighth grade. It was emotional but it was great to have her by my side.”
“It was an experience growing up with her basketball wise,” Law said. “Growing as players and people and being able to play together after playing against each other all three years in middle school.”
Woodrow is scheduled to take on Cabell Midland Friday at the high school gym.