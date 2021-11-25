Defense steps to the fore for Marshall

The Marshall men’s basketball team has been known for its offense during Dan D’Antoni’s tenure on the sidelines for the Thundering Herd, but this season’s team has shown an ability to cause problems for the opposition with its defense — especially when it comes to protecting the rim.
If MU can keep up its solid play on that end of the floor with some consistency, head coach Dan D’Antoni thinks it will make the offense better. If that happens, D’Antoni said, Marshall will be a tough matchup for any team it plays.
“I’ve always said defense stops with a bucket on the other end,” D’Anotni said after Tuesday’s 93-79 win against visiting Louisiana. “You know you played great defense when you create an offensive bucket on the other end. That’s what we strive to do. Sometimes we get a little out of kilter and we gamble too much, but when you’re playing great defense and it creates that transition -- we’ve got some horses in transition.
The Thundering Herd (4-1) has blocked 46 shots in five games — that’s 9.2 per game, which places MU among the best in the country in that category. Sophomore forward Obinna Anochili-Killen has been a breakout star early this season for Marshall, as the former Chapmanville Tiger state champion leads the nation outright with 30 blocks and also sports a national-best 6.0 blocks per game.
Anochili-Killen flirted with a triple-double on Tuesday for the second consecutive game, scoring 19 points to go with 11 rebounds and eight blocks. The season is still young, as is Anochili-Killen’s collegiate career, but D’Antoni said he thinks the sophomore can challenge Hassan Whiteside’s single-season blocks record at Marshall as well as the school’s all-time record held by Jannson Williams.
The career record might be a more realistic possibility, as Whitewide set the single-season and all-time school record at 182 during his only year at Marshall with Williams passing him last season to set the all-time mark at 196 blocks.
Still, D’Antoni said it wasn’t just that Anochili-Killen was blocking shots in bunches, but blocking them in a way Marshall can get its offense going the other direction in a hurry — which suits the Herd’s style of play.
“You’ve got a monster back there in Obinna,” D’Anotni said. “I’ve got Whiteside’s number, and I’m going to text him, ‘I think that banner you’ve got, that record, whatever, might be coming down for the year.’ Then I’m going to text Jannson and say, ‘It could be for the whole thing.’ He’s just playing extremely well and confident. And you know what, he blocks without fouling and most of his blocks stay in bounds. He didn’t lose them. He didn’t swat them and try to knock them up in the fourth row, he just hits it and we end up with most of them.”
Against Louisiana on Tuesday, the Herd was also particularly good at forcing turnovers. The Ragin’ Cajuns committed 28 turnovers in Huntington. Next up for the Herd is a trip to take on Indiana, and MU knows it will need more of the same when it goes up against the Hoosiers at historic Assembly Hall on Saturday (7 p.m. on Big Ten Network).
“Tonight I think we did a great job trying to get our hands on everything,” senior Taevion Kinsey said after the Louisiana game. “Obinna, again, did a great job protecting the rim. Guard-wise I feel like we kind of made it tough, but we’ve got to get a little bit better.
“When they’re driving we’ve got to get a little bit better in transition defense, but tonight, overall (we were good) — getting our hands in there, playing the passing lanes. We got a lot of steals — when they drove baseline and tried to throw it in to the big guy, we got a couple of steals off of that. We played a pretty solid defensive game, but there is definitely room for improvement.”