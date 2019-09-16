Offense gets nearly all the attention, but good teams don't win without defense.
Defense stole the show in several instances during Week 3 of the high school football season. None stood out more than the effort given by Meadow Bridge.
The Wildcats didn't allow a point on defense and recovered five of Midland Trail's six fumbles in a 14-2 Fayette County win last Friday.
Midland Trail running back Colton Yoder averaged 223 yards in wins over Independence and Oak Hill, but was held to 103 by the Wildcats (2-1). Trail, also 2-1, rushed for 184 as a team.
Several individuals also stood out. Logan Hatfield recovered three fumbles and had two sacks. Hunter Claypool had his third straight double-digit tackle game with 12 and also recovered a fumble, while Darrelle Burdette made 13 stops. James McClure came up with the fifth fumble recovery.
The Wildcats were not alone. Wyoming East's Clay Lester had 15 tackles in a 22-18 win over Nicholas County. Greenbrier East's Christian McNeely recovered two fumbles and an interception in a 28-14 win at St. Albans.
Still, a number of offensive performances were on display, providing a strong mix among the five finalists for the Register-Herald Prep Football Player of the Week award.
Joining the Meadow Bridge defense and Lester are (in alphabetical order) Independence's Atticus Goodson, Greenbrier East's Kyle King and James Monroe's Monroe Mohler.
Week 3 Standouts
Wyoming East's Caleb Bower rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown and scored a pair of two-point conversions in the win over Nicholas County. ... Xander Castillo had six receptions for 163 yards and two touchdowns as James Monroe defeated Greenbrier West 42-27. ... Shady Spring's Haven Chapman scored on three of his four carries and finished with 97 yards in a 40-0 win over Summers County. ... Atticus Goodson ran for 267 yards and two touchdowns and had 67 receiving yards and another score as Independence defeated River View 28-0. ... Kyle King ran for 167 yards and three TDs for Greenbrier East. ... Independence's Andrew Martin ran for 105 yards and a touchdown. ... James Monroe's Monroe Mohler threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 128 and a score and returned a punt for his fourth TD. ... Ian Sloan compiled 136 yards of offense and three touchdowns in one half of action as the Raiders beat PikeView 63-21.