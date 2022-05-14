It wasn’t exactly a new Alex Johnston on the mound for Shady Spring in Saturday’s high noon showdown with Class AA No. 1 Independence in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship.
It was a new plan.
Johnston, who once struck out 12 straight Independence hitters in a regular season game last season but had struggled of late against the Tigers’ chief nemesis, went away from power. He relied instead on his teammates, and they came through in an 8-2 sectional championship victory.
That puts Class AA No. 5 Shady Spring (23-8) into the Region 3 championship against Bluefield beginning Monday, May 23, at Bowen Field. Independence ends the season 21-5.
“Today he just decided to pitch to contact, let them hit it and just let us make plays, do what we do best,” said Tyler Mackey, who made one of the biggest plays of the game behind Johnston in the fourth inning. “And I think it worked out pretty well as you can see, 8-2. I just think it’s great. I think we played great.”
And boy did Shady play great in the field, whether it was a double play started by Cam Manns in the third inning that ended a bases loaded, one-out Independence rally or Mackey’s assist from right field that nailed Tanner Sipes at the plate, both plays helping Shady retain its 1-0 lead each time.
Shady had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on Evan Belcher’s two-out single that scored Josh Lovell, who had led off the inning with a single.
In the bottom half of the inning the Patriots loaded the bases on an Elijah Farrington single leading off the inning and one-out walks to Clay Basham and Carson Brown. But Andy Lester’s shot to short was fielded cleanly by Manns, who coolly maneuvered the double play to end that uprising.
That was the play that Independence coach Scott Cuthbert called the key.
“I really thought the double play was more of a momentum swing than the (assist from the outfield),” Cuthbert said. “That’s when the switch kind of turned there. I don’t know how many double plays we’ve hit into all year; I don’t remember any more than one or two, but that’s baseball.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Sipes walked and J.D. Monroe sacrificed him to second. With two outs Atticus Goodson dropped a single into right field and Mackey came up firing, his throw just getting Sipes at the plate.
“That’s professional-style ball right there,” Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said. “A hit by Atticus you think scores a run and then Mackey comes out of nowhere and throws (Sipes) out and keeps the game 1-0. And then we score three runs the next inning and it’s four-nothing just like that.”
“That really got us going, that really sparked it all,” Johnston said. “It would have been tied, a 1-1 game, and he made a huge play. He’s done it all year.”
Just like Mackey drew it up.
“It is something that we practice all the time,” Mackey said. “You have to take runs away from them wherever you can. They’re a great baseball team. Every run means so much. I might not have the biggest, strongest arm but it’s flexible and I know how to use it, flip it around. Keeping the score 1-0 is so big. They don’t get the momentum for scoring the run and we get it all for stealing a run from them and get out of the inning doing it.”
In the fifth the Tigers struck big, scoring three times. The first came on a strange play, when Adam Richmond scored from second base on a sacrifice bunt attempt when the throw to first base hit runner Evan Belcher.
Then Colten Tate followed with his first high school home run to give Shady Spring a 4-0 lead in the fifth.
“I wasn’t really expecting a home run, just some contact to move the runner (Belcher),” Tate said. “But I felt like I got all of it.”
He did, chasing Independence left fielder Sipes all the way to the fence before he ran out of room.
“He had been struggling all year, but he works for it,” Meadows said. “This morning in The Yard (a hitting facility) he was one of the guys hitting, getting cuts. He works hard at what he does. He made great contact, and a home run in that situation is huge.”
Tate also had a double among his three hits and three RBIs.
While Johnston struggled in ways, walking seven, striking out just two and only 55 of his 114 pitches were for strikes, he also only allowed five hits and zero earned runs.
“I’ve had some location issues, but today I just had to put it in there, I knew they were going to hit it no matter what I did,” Johnston said. “But with my teammates behind me I was able to get it done.”
And with it Shady is on to the Region 3 finals.
“It means a lot to me,” said Johnston, who pitched in the same situation last year but came up short. “We saw what happened last year and I gave up the big hit in this same championship game. I’m just happy I could come back and finally get it done.”
For Independence it was the end of the line for decorated senior players like Goodson, Farrington, McKinney, Brown, Andy Lester, Sipes and Dylan Darnell, guys who won nearly 60 games during their career that was interrupted by Covid when they were sophomores.
“These guys have nothing to hang their heads about, they had great careers,” Cuthbert said. “They won 20 games this year, 20 games last year, I think 15 as freshmen. I think they all have great futures.”
SS 001 030 4 — 8 10 1
I 000 000 2 _ 2 5 4
Battery – SS: Alex Johnston, David Young (7) and Tyler Reed; I – Clay Basham, Michael McKinney (7) and Atticus Goodson WP – Johnston (6.0 IP 5H 2R 0ER 7BB 2K, 114 pitches, 55 strikes. LP – Clay Basham 4.1 IP 7H 4R 3ER 5BB 4K 96 pitches, 55 strikes. Hitting – SS: Jacob Meadows 1-3 (run), Tyler Mackey (run), Jacob Lovell 2-5 (run), Alex Johnston (rbi), Aden Seabolt 1-5, Adam Richmond 1-2 (run), Evan Belcher 1-4 (2b, run, rbi), Cam Manns 1-3 (2b run), Colten Tate 3-4 (HR, 2b run 3rbi), Cash McCall (run). I – Atticus Goodson 1-4, Elijah Farrington 3-4 (2 rbi), Michael McKinney 1-4, Logan Phalin (run), Dylan Darnell (run). Records – SS 23-8, Indy 21-5.