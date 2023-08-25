Lightning did strike twice, although not literally this time, and not in the same place.
Elijah Waller returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, 10 players got at least three carries and Woodrow Wilson’s defense held Riverside to under 100 yards in a 38-13 win Friday night at Van Meter Stadium.
It wasn’t perfect — Week 1 never is — but after getting over early butterflies, Flying Eagles coach Street Sarrett was happy with the debut.
“First-game jitters. Some guys got their first starts in varsity ball tonight at home,” Sarrett said. “We’re going to clean some things up and they’re going to get better. But overall, pleased with how we performed.”
The opening 12 seconds were crazily similar to the teams’ meeting a year ago at Riverside. Waller took the opening kickoff at his 12-yard line and the middle of the field opened wide enough for him to speed through for an 88-yard touchdown and 6-0 lead.
Last season’s game was delayed a half hour because of lightning. When the game finally started, Tylai Kimble also took the opening kick for a TD — 88 yards, the same as Waller’s.
The Flying Eagles scored the first 28 points of that game and then had to fend off the Warriors for a 31-28 victory. This time around, Woodrow (1-0) led 29-0 but never let Riverside back in it.
The running game, to no surprise, took center stage.
Woodrow rolled up 365 yards on the ground. Four players ran for a touchdown — Waller (5), Christian Stewart (62), Konnor Ray (42) and Jacob Reeves (16).
Stewart had 82 yards on four carries, Bryce Ford 65 on 11 and Ray 71 on seven.
“We’ve got guys that stand right there, they get in and we go, and they don’t care who runs the ball,” Sarrett said.
“That’s pretty impressive for 10 guys to carry the ball tonight. That’s what we try to do, keep people fresh and rotate them in.”
It showed up in the second half, when the Flying Eagles ran a 15-play drive — all rushes — that kept Riverside’s defense on the field for 8 minutes, 43 seconds.
“It keeps them guessing,” said Landon Jones, who was one of the 10 backs to carry the ball. “The defense is tired and we have fresh backs, which is a good thing to have.”
Woodrow’s defense did its part. It bottled up the Warriors’ run game and was often in quarterback Caden Ray’s face to disrupt the passing game. All told, Riverside finished with 98 yards of offense.
Ja’Marques Manns finally got to Ray for a sack late in the fourth quarter.
“Our defensive staff and coach (Dave) Ray, the defensive coordinator, does a great job, gets them ready, prepared,” Sarrett said. “I think we’ve got a lot of speed. We did a great job rotating guys in and out on defense. A lot of people played defense. I think we need to work a little more on our tackling, wrapping up, moving our feet. We can correct that.”
The defense only gave up six points — Riverside (0-1) avoided the shutout with Bryce Green’s 90-yard kickoff return with 30 seconds to play in the second half.
The offense got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a drive that started with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Flying Eagles after a kickoff that moved the ball to Woodrow’s 40. Ray sneaked the ball in from the 1, but Woodrow was ahead 32-13 with just under nine minutes to play.
The game also provided a nice debut for kicker Tyler Radford, who had field goals of 37 and 28 yards. He also executed an onside kick that was recovered by M.J. Staples and led to Radford’s 37-yarder.
Quarterback Devin Richardson completed only one pass but showed a strong arm in his first game. He had an 83-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Redfern that was nullified by penalty, but the two hooked up again on the next play for a 68-yard completion to the Riverside 21. Waller’s 5-yard TD run capped the drive.
Riverside will host Parkersburg next Friday. Woodrow, meanwhile, will welcome rival Greenbrier East for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
