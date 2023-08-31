Defense will be foremost on the minds of most coaches as Week 2 of the high school football season kicks off around the area on Friday.
Defense is always Job One. If you don’t allow an opponent to score it’s hard not to win. Well, most of the time.
In 1989, Oak Hill and Independence had a rarity, playing a three-overtime scoreless tie. Oak Hill missed two field goals in overtime that would have won the game.
Independence (1-0) and Oak Hill (1-0) meet today at John P. Duda Stadium in Oak Hill.
The two schools have an interesting history, playing nearly every year from Independence’s opening in 1976 through 2000.
The four scores following that scoreless tie were 7-3 (Independence), 8-7 (Independence), 14-7 (Oak Hill) and 8-7 (Independence).
In 2000, Oak Hill won its first postseason game against the Patriots, 27-7.
The two schools have played only twice since, including last season’s 40-0 Independence win. The other was a 45-8 Oak Hill victory in 2018.
Independence is coming off a 68-0 opening-night victory against Liberty.
In that game, QB Trey Bowers ran for three touchdowns and threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns, both to Sylas Nelson, who caught all six of Bowers’ completions. Tyler Linksweiler rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Independence held Liberty to just four yards of offense and 11 negative yardage plays in the first half.
Oak Hill won its season opener with a 14-10 come-from-behind victory against Nicholas County. James Greene and J.D. Mauritz scored second-half touchdowns after Oak Hill trailed 10-0 late in the third quarter to help the Red Devils earn the win.
Levi Kiszka came off the bench to throw for 114 yards for Oak Hill (completing 6 of 8). Mauritz had 88 yards rushing, Green 75.
“I know Oak Hill is extremely good and we’ve got our hands full,” Independence coach John H. Lilly said after Indy’s win Friday night. “They are much improved, and Davon (Marion) is doing a great job over there. We know what’s coming so we have to grow up real fast.”
Independence has won 14 straight games overall and hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Oct. 2, 2020, a streak of 20 straight games.
Greenbrier West (1-0) at Summers County (1-0)
Two programs that had no problems on offense and few on defense meet in an early-season statement opportunity for the Bobcats, who are looking to stop a four-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.
Of concern is each team’s roster size. Summers County has just 25 players. Greenbrier West had 10 players with carries in last week’s 41-7 win against Pendleton County. The Cavaliers have a roster of over 50 players.
Of note was the play of Ryan Oliveros, who had 14 touches for 256 yards and four scores, two touchdown receptions and two rushing scores. He ran for 111 yards and caught passes for 145 yards.
The Bobcats will have to protect the quarterback — in a 47-22 win against PikeView, Brandan Isaac had his first 200-yard passing game (11 for 20 for 224 and three touchdowns) — against the Cavaliers pass rush. Pendleton had 107 yards total but was 8 of 24 passing. The Cavaliers had eight tackles for a loss, broke up four passes and had an interception.
West allowed just 31 rush yards on 31 carries.
The Cavaliers rushed for 208 yards and four touchdowns, led by Jake Pate’s 78 yards, and quarterback Cole Vandall added 54. Vandall also threw for 109 yards, completing 9 of 17 with two touchdowns (Tucker Lilly and Isaac Agee).
Greenbrier East (0-1) at Woodrow Wilson (1-0)
In one of the most ancient of local rivalries, these old adversaries meet at Van Meter Stadium in Beckley.
Last year Woodrow ran for 488 yards (56 carries) and seven touchdowns in a 49-21 win at Greenbrier East.
The Spartans can expect the same offense this year, but with a mostly different cast.
Last week, the Flying Eagles ran for 362 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-13 victory against Riverside. Only two players who logged carries in that win over East return this season and those players combined for three yards in last fall’s contest.
One of those, Bryce Ford, had 69 yards last week. Christian Stewart led the Flying Eagles with 83 yards and a touchdown and Konnor Ray had 72 and a score. Elijah Waller scored on a rush (44 yards on five carries) and a kick return.
Ray Lee’s Spartans are a young squad, and after leading Point Pleasant last week 7-6 at the half, fell 26-7.
Sophomore quarterback Brody Hamric threw for 127 yards in the game.
Meadow Bridge (1-0) at Richwood (0-1)
Meadow Bridge coach Dwayne Reichard made a commitment to get back to the Power I and he did that in the opener, as the Wildcats ran past Van 24-12.
Kaiden Sims led the nearly all-out ground assault with 106 of the Wildcats’ 270 rushing yards and Trip Roles added 66 and both scored a rushing touchdown. Quarterback Brayden Thomas had the other rushing touchdown. Meadow Bridge attempted one pass. The only two completions were on two successful 2-point conversions.
Meadow Bridge is going for its first 2-0 start since 2014.
Richwood lost to Webster 40-0 in its opener.
The Lumberjacks are expected to get projected starting quarterback Landon Hamen back. Hamen, who won the job in fall camp, missed the opener after being gashed in the knee in Richwood’s second scrimmage.
For Richwood, Aaron Mann had 10.5 tackles and a tackle for a loss.
Nicholas County (0-1) at Shady Spring (0-1)
The Grizzlies go to Shady looking for a reprieve after losing a 10-0 lead and subsequently the game at Oak Hill, 14-10.
Nicholas was led by Coltin Browning’s 67 yards and a touchdown.
Shady Spring had the offense it needed against Roane, with 20 points, but the Tigers had trouble stopping the run. Roane’s Brandon Richardson had 200 of the 312 yards for which the Raiders ran in a 35-20 win.
Shady quarterback Brady Green threw for 144 and a touchdown and Gavin Davis had a touchdown run.
Westside (1-0) at Mingo Central (1-0)
It took the Renegades a half to get going, but once they did, they lowered the boom of Wyoming County rival Wyoming East, outscoring the Warriors 53-0 in the second half.
It was the most points that Westside had scored in the rivalry and the most in a game since 2017. Westside quarterback Kadien Vance ran for over 100 yards (115 and three touchdowns) and thew for over 100 (111 and a TD).
They will need a top shelf contest going to Mingo Central, which is coming off a 38-0 victory against Tug Valley.
Westside’s last 2-0 start was in the 2016 season.
Tolsia (0-1) at Midland Trail (1-0)
Jayden Roop ran for 132 yards and three scores in a win against 2022 Class AA playoff participant Clay County.
Tolsia is coming off a 41-0 loss to Wayne.
The Patriots are looking for their first 2-0 start since 2020.
Jaden Gladwell threw for over 100 yards for the sixth time in 11 starts at Trail.
PikeView (0-1) at Liberty (0-1)
Both teams will try to improve on the defensive end in search of a win, although Liberty was going against defending Class AA Independence.
Liberty gave up 575 yards and 10 touchdowns in a 68-0 loss to the Patriots.
PikeView gave up 448 yards in a 47-22 loss to Summers County, 224 on the ground and 224 through the air.
Van (0-1) at Wyoming East (0-1)
Wyoming East fell in the opener on its new turf field and will look for better results against a Van team that fell to Meadow Bridge.
James Monroe is off this week.
