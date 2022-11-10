Greenbrier West did about all it could this year defensively and still, giving up 46 points was not enough to set a school record.
You had to be pretty darned spectacular at the art of not allowing points to top what the 1983 team did, when it allowed 28. Think about that, less than a field goal a game.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said Greenbrier West defensive end/quarterback Cole Vandall. “We did the best we could, we had a couple places where we could have done a little better. That’s a pretty good season with 28.”
But the current version of the Greenbrier West team is good and did something even that vaunted defensive-minded team didn’t. It posted a school-record seven shutouts. In fact, its five to start the season is also a school record. So, take that, 1983.
“All these guys, Ty Nickell, Holliday, Heath, Cole Vandall, Nutter, they get out there and they fly around on defense, they like playing defense,” coach Toby Harris said. “They are as proud of what they do on defense as they are of their offensive achievements.”
The West defense has given up just 1,217 yards of total offense this season, an average of 121.7 yards per game. They allowed seven touchdowns — five rushing, two passing. The defense is giving up a total of just 2.2 yards per carry (769 yards on 343 carries).
A lot of the offense it did surrender came to Class A No.1 James Monroe in the season’s lone loss, 27-0, when it surrendered 364 yards and gave up the season’s only 100-yard passing game (Layton Dowdy had 179). It also gave up one of just two 100-yard rushers in that game when Cooper Ridgeway had 144 (the other was Class AA Shady Spring’s Adam Richmond with 104).
Those are the two places about which Vandall was speaking. The only other team to score on the Cavaliers was Midland Trail with seven points in a 21-7 West victory.
The Cavaliers have 29 takeaways — 20 fumbles and 9 interceptions. Vandall has been adept at both, with an interception and three fumble recoveries (to go with 51 tackles, three sacks, 13 tackles for a loss). Eleven different players have fumble recoveries. Ethan Holliday had three interceptions and two fumble recoveries (team-high 91 tackles). Daron Vaughan has three recoveries as well.
Vandall said the secret to takeaways at West is the defensive line.
“It creates a lot of what we get,” Vandall said. “(Both) our lines are small, but they are fast, and they get after people. A lot of those are on the line, or in the backfield. They put a lot of pressure on QBs and that leads to fumbles, interceptions.”
Something must give when South Harrison visits tonight in what is expected to be a hard rain. Many teams have moved games to Thursday or Saturday. The team from Lost Creek off I-79 in Harrison County is coming off a big win over previously undefeated Tucker County and gave a high-octane Wahama team all it could handle.
Defense has been the name of the game at West, but the offense is really good too, with senior Ty Nickell leading the way.
One thing that helped Nickell, who rushed for 1,836 yards, is simple: health. Last year with lingering gall bladder issues all season that ended with postseason surgery, Nickell was not near 100 percent.
“Just being healthy has helped me a lot mentally, not having to worry about having those pains and getting up to go to school and having to deal with those issues,” Nickell said. “This year I’m healthy and I can just go and play and not worry about anything.”
He still topped out with 1,500 yards last year and now has over 3,500 in a stellar career.
He topped 100 yards in all 10 games this season and went over 200 four times and had three or more touchdowns six times.
He has been top notch on defense as well, Harris saying he is as valuable defensively as on offense, where he has accounted for 69 percent of the rushing yards.
“I think Ty is just as valuable to us on defense, he just likes contact,” coach Toby Harris said. “Having him healthy all season has been big for us (he played through injury last fall). He runs the same way.”
“It is a big confidence booster for me knowing I have him back there,” quarterback Vandall said.
The two-headed monster of Vandall and Tucker Lilly at quarterback has accounted for 815 yards passing and seven touchdowns and 303 yards rushing and five touchdowns (332 yards and all five touchdowns by Vandall).
Holliday (14-295-3) and Dalton Heath (17-212-2) are the top targets.
