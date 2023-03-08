Shady Spring has come out with a new tradition in the postseason. Instead of warmups commencing with the typical layup line, the Tigers have come out with a defensive drill.
“Postseason we implemented that,” Olson said. “We talked about it after the (regular-season finale) Huntington game. Let’s refocus. We’re a defensive team first. Why would you come out and shoot layups and shots if you’re a defensive team first? That’s what we stand for, it’s what we do.”
While the Tigers were busy putting up 100 points for the third straight postseason game Wednesday night, a 104-37 victory over Lewis County in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final, it was the defense that came first and led to Shady Spring shooting a lot of layups.
“We knew coming in that they like to run and jump,” said Lewis County coach Charles Simms, a native of Gauley Bridge. “One of my main goals with my team was to get the ball into the offensive front court. I felt like we did that to a certain extent. We pushed into the front court and didn’t get any further.”
Even with a slow start – Shady led 19-8 after one quarter – the amount of trouble Shady Spring was causing the Minutemen made it seem like a run was imminent.
Turns out, it was.
Up 24-12 in the second following a basket by Logan Boyce, Braden Chapman hit a 3 and after a steal in the front court, Chapman hit another five seconds later to start what would be a 22-0 run and a 46-12 lead.
At that point the race to 100 for the third straight postseason game was on. The Tigers got there on — what else? — a steal and coast-to-coast drive by Nate Richmond.
Shady has now scored 329 points in three postseason games and a good percentage is directly the result of the defense. The Tigers have also only given up 112 points (37.3 ppg).
“It was good, but it wasn’t really crazy huge. My teammates were doing great themselves,” Chapman said of flipping on the ignition with his two 3s within five seconds, set up by a turnover. “They were finding me, and our defensive intensity was up so it was awesome.”
“It seemed like we got a tidal wave there at one point there,” Simms said. “I think they had four of five 3s, bang, bang, bang, bang. It’s something we wanted to stay away from, but they are a senior-laden team.”
Shady, which had 15 3s, had seven between the first and second that made an 8-4 lead 30-12 after Chapman’s two 3s that really turned the game upside down.
Braden Chapman led the way with 27 points, including seven 3s, one off a career high last season against Woodrow Wilson. Cole Chapman added 16, Ammar Maxwell had 14 for a team-best 14th straight double-digit game and Manns and Jack Williams had 10 each. The 10 ties a career-high for Williams.
And a good bulk of that scoring was created by defense.
“That’s all coach has been working on in practice; we barely touch a ball,” senior Jaedan Holstein said. “All we run is drills in practice. That’s really all we are focusing on.”
“Our main focus was to pressure the ball, get up the line, force turnovers and also be solid so nobody can drive by us,” Cole Chapman said. “We just have to keep it up.”
Boyce led Lewis County (12-12) with 16.
The outcome not in doubt, Olson was able to sub his five seniors back in the game together to start the fourth and they played one set and were taken out, a curtain call for a group that went 34-0 over their career in the Dave Wills Gymnasium.
They all spoke about the moment.
“It was like a scene in a movie when you see all the seniors leave together at one time,” said Sam Jordan, who hit a 3 on his last shot in the gym. “It was incredible. The crowd was cheering for us all. It’s something I will never forget.”
“It’s something that I’ve been looking forward to but not looking forward to,” Braden Chapman said. “To share the floor with my buds one last time (at home). It was special going out with them.”
“It was a great feeling going out with a win here,” Cam Manns said, “but we’ve got unfinished business. We’ve got three more.”
“That’s how we wanted to go out, with my family, my senior brothers especially with a win,” Cole Chapman said.
“It’s been an incredible postseason, but we can’t wait to get that win up in Charleston. That’s how we really feel,” Holstein said.
Olson said the moment had an impact on him as well.
“I love all of them, and not because we win. It’s when you go to battle with each other and you’re around each other so long and so much and we’ve been through so much, you get a little attached to them,” Olson said. “Man, these guys have been through a lot with me. Four years of summers, and springs and flex days and hot gyms and stinky locker rooms, Saturday morning practices at 6 a.m. when they want to come in at 10 a.m. I said it before, I appreciate them.
“Three games compared to the rest of their lives is not a perfect scenario because the games have to be played out. But I like the scenario we are in, I like the chances we have, I like the guys that are behind me and I like where we’re at right now. I couldn’t be any happier entering Charleston next week. This is what you want to be, the mecca of sports in West Virginia.”
Shady Spring (21-3 and winner of 19 straight), the top seed, will face No. 8 Hampshire at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewis County
Manny Robinson 1 0-2 3, Logan Boyce 8 0-1 16, Aiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jesse Kemper 0 0-0 0, Bryant Zielinski 0 0-0 0, Tanner Griffith 0 0-0 0, Ben Putnam 2 0-0 4, Pason Kelley 4 0-0 8, Caleb McKee 0 0-0 0, Owen Hunt 2 0-0 4, Brayden Helmick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 0-2 37.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 9 2-4 27, Nate Richmond 1 0-0 2, Ammar Maxwell 6 2-4 14, Gavin Davis 0 0-0 0, Cole Chapman 7 0-0 16, Jack Williams 3 2-2 10, Jaedan Holstein 2 0-0 4, Jalen Bailey 3 2-2 9, Sam Jordan 3 0-0 7, Khi Olson 1 0-0 3, Brody Radford 0 0-0 0, Braedy Johnston 1 0-0 2, Cam Manns 4 1-2 10. Totals: 40 9-14 104.
LC 8 6 15 8 — 37
SS 19 37 33 15 — 104
Three-point field goals – LC: 1 (Robinson 1), SS: 15 (B. Chapman 7, C. Chapman 2, Williams 2, Bailey 1, Jordan 1, Olson 1, Manns 1). Fouled out – None.
