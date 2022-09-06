Defense has been the name of the game so far for Woodrow Wilson's boys soccer team.
Not that the offense hasn't had its chances.
"There's a reason why, in the professional ranks, forwards make the most money," Flying Eagles coach Steve Laraba said, kind of jokingly. "There's a reason they make the big bucks. The hardest thing to do is score, and we're just having that issue right now."
It hasn't resulted in a loss for the Flying Eagles to this point, including Tuesday's scoreless draw with Cabell Midland at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex. That's because the defense has proved to be a strong asset.
Tuesday was Woodrow's fourth shutout in five games. Keeper Nick Gunnoe has been strong in the box, allowing just one goal.
"I think that our back six — Connor (Mollohan), Tyler Randolph, Shamad (Wynne-Thompson), Cooper (Bell), Jackson Schroder and Nick Gunnoe — have just been playing really, really well," Laraba said. "When they have to step up, they do. Nick made a huge save — I mean a huge save in the second half.
"They're playing really well. At least we're making it hard for them to score on us."
The Flying Eagles (2-0-3) controlled most of the second half and kept Cabell Midland keeper Connor Pritchard busy. They fired several shots his way, and he made a couple of saves. Largely, however, the Eagles were just off target on their attempts, two flying just above the crossbar and another just outside the right post in a matter of minutes.
Laraba said it's been a problem all season for his team, which was held scoreless for the second time and has managed just four goals in five games.
"We dominated Saturday (a 1-1 draw at Bridgeport) and couldn't finish our chances," he said. "I think we totally dominated halfway through the first half and then the second half (Tuesday). We were really good. We were the better team. We just couldn't get (a goal)."
Gunnoe preserved the shutout in the 64th minute when he dove to his right to knock away a strong kick from Samuel Fields. He also averted potential disaster three minutes later when he couldn't corral a high shot but was able to eventually fall on the loose ball.
"He's been really good," Laraba said of his senior keeper. "He's been called on to make a couple of saves each game and he's done that. He's done really well.
"The guys are playing for everybody. They're laying out, blocking shots. The midfield's working really hard to make sure it's not easy to get to the back and our front three are doing a good job of pressing and making it hard for teams to even get into our middle third. It's a team effort and right now defensively, whenever someone is called upon, whether it's a forward, a midfielder, defender or Nick in the goal, they're stepping up and making those big plays for us."
Woodrow will travel to Princeton on Thursday for its first sectional game of the season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.