Woodrow Wilson won Saturday afternoon’s clash with Wheeling Park the same way it has all season — with elite and uncompromising defense.
The Flying Eagles shut down a prolific Patriots attack, holding them to only one clear cut chance in a 2-0 victory. Goals by juniors Ishmael Fiyah and Harrison Eckley made the difference in a sometimes sloppy and frantic affair at Paul Cline Stadium.
The game was the tight affair it was expected to be as Beckley, the eighth-ranked team in the state according to MaxPreps, met ninth-ranked Wheeling Park. The visiting Patriots had averaged 3.3 goals per game before Saturday. The Eagles had only allowed four goals on the season though, setting this game up as a classic unstoppable-force-versus-immovable-object battle.
The game plan for the home side was clear from the kickoff — to shut down Wheeling Park’s star-man Tresz McLeod, who came into the match having scored 18 goals in 12 matches and is a fluid player for head coach Mario Julian. The junior played all across the attack to try to break down the brick-wall Beckley defense. He saw minutes at striker, right-wing, as a false-9 dropping deeper to pick up the ball and as a classic attacking mid.
Nothing quite worked though, as center-backs Connor Mollohan (senior) and Tyler Randolph (junior) forced him into a quiet afternoon. He had a shot in the first half that caromed off the bar, but that was the only danger that senior goalkeeper Nick Gunnoe faced in the Beckley goal.
Mollohan was a magnet all game, winning every ball that came into his sphere, whether Wheeling Park crossed a ball into the box, chipped one long, played a through ball or tried to beat him on the dribble. He, Randolph and senior Jackson Quattrone partnered to maintain Beckley's stalwart defense and try to make for an easy day for Gunnoe.
The first half Saturday had the look of a 0-0 match, with scoring chances few and far between for both teams. The press from the front from senior Jack Grimmett for the Eagles made sure that the Patriots couldn’t dictate the game, but nothing truly materialized for Beckley either. The runs off the ball and the weight of the pass weren’t quite there for either squad.
Once again, Mollohan helped deliver the moment his team needed in a sloppy match.
The center-back, who helped stir up the energy when his team lacked it, had the de facto assist for what turned out to be the game-winning goal. He launched a free kick into the box that sophomore goalkeeper Gavin Border came out to claim, but he was a bit too adventurous as the ball wasn’t quite in a comfortable spot for him to catch. It bounced off his hands and into the air about five yards away from the net.
Fiyah provided the finishing touch as he got his head onto the ball to find the empty net in the 60th minute of the match, leaving Wheeling Park with a lot to do to get back in the game. The goal was a big momentum booster for Beckley, because while the Patriots had the majority of the possession after the goal, they didn’t find any good chances that troubled Woodrow’s backline.
Beckley (6-1-3) put the game to bed on a breakaway as freshman Jackson Gray broke away with the ball before slipping in Eckley. With Border rushing out, all Eckley had to do was slip it past him and he did just that with a right-footed finish in the 76th minute.
Steve Laraba's Flying Eagles (6-1-3) will try to extend their winning streak to three when they host St. Albans Thursday.
Wheeling Park’s (7-3-2) next scheduled match is at Parkersburg on Oct. 4.
