For all the glossy numbers put up by offenses around the area this fall, the highest ranked teams entering this postseason were led by defense.
Led by Independence running back Judah Price’s pursuit and ultimate conquering of the state scoring record and the number of 1,000-yard passers that a decade ago would not have been imagined, offenses won games.
But the teams where the defense was the catalyst, those are the teams that will be playing home playoff games this weekend.
Consider the statistical evidence if you will:
Class AA No. 2 Independence (9-0) finished the season giving up just 31 points all season, an average of 3.4 points per game, and the Patriots registered six shutouts. In Class AA, no other team gave up less than 100 points a game. Independence will face No. 15 Bluefield, the team that scored over half the points the Patriots gave up – 16 – in a Sept. 30 matchup.
Class A No. 1 James Monroe (10-0), which for the first time ever will face Petersburg in any sport Saturday at 1:30 p.m., gave up just 48 points per game – an average of 4.8 per game – and the Mavs also posted six shutouts. Covington, Va., scored 22 on the Mavericks, half the total the team gave up.
And Class A No. 8 Greenbrier West (9-1) started the season with five shutouts, ended up giving up just 46 points – 4.6 per game – had a school-record seven shutouts and 27 points came in the lone loss to James Monroe in, typical when discussing these school, a shutout, 27-0. The Cavaliers face South Harrison Friday night.
It was case closed on Friday nights this fall although these defenses did not rest.
Independence led the state in points allowed, but Greenbrier West and James Monroe were No. 2 and 3 in the state in points allowed, giving up 46 and 48. The only two teams below 100 in the state were Class A teams Cameron and Doddridge and they were at 84 and 91.
There are varied reasons for the defenses’ successes.
Skeptics will say it is because opposing teams have been down around the area this season. It’s fair. If you come down on that side of the fence, understand it is just as fair to say these defenses are good. These same teams weren’t getting shut out wholesale like they did against these three teams.
“Coming into the season, I felt like defense was one thing I wasn’t going to have to worry about and it’s pretty much been that way,” James Monroe coach John Mustain said. “We had a lot of players back from last year (a team that went to the second round) and I felt like last year we started to really get it defensively in the second half of the season.”
One opposing coach said the Mavericks were the best defensive team he has faced, and that was due to the backside defense – the secondary.
The Mavericks were bolstered by the return of Eli Allen three games into the season and the senior – a basketball player with Division I potential and aspirations – did not disappoint. He has seven interceptions in seven games after grabbing eight a season ago.
Chaz Boggs and Braydie Carr are the other two defensive backs.
Cooper Ridgeway, the leading rusher with his second straight 1,000-yard season, is a team leader at linebacker.
At Greenbrier West, Ty Nickell has been a boon offensively with 1,836 yards and 28 touchdowns, giving him back-to- back 1,000-yard seasons and 46 rushing touchdowns. He is also a defensive key with 78 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss. Ethan Holliday (91 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, 11 tackles for a loss), Dalton Heath (74 tackles), Jacob Nutter (64 tackles, four sacks) and Cole Vandall (51 tackles, interceptions, three fumble recoveries, three sacks and 13 tackles for a loss) have been stellar on defense.
“I think Ty is just as valuable to us on defense, he just likes contact,” coach Toby Harris said. “Having him healthy all season has been big for us (he played through injury last fall). He runs the same way. All these guys, Holliday, Heath, Cole Vandall, Nutter, they get out there and they fly around on defense, they like playing defense. They are as proud of what they do on defense as they are of their offensive achievements.”
At Independence, a plethora of returning talent came back for John H. Lilly’s team, which has not lost a regular season game since 2020 and its only losses the last two years has been in the playoffs to Fairmont.
Here is a statistic that sums up the Patriots’ defense to a tee. The defensive line has more interceptions (two, both for touchdowns, one by Brady Grimmett and one by Parker Withrow) than the secondary, one, by Cyrus Goodson in the season finale. and the Patriots have one of the best secondaries in the area if not the state, with Goodson a first-team all-state defensive back and fellow defensive back Trey Bowers an all-state defensive utility player. That duo combined for 13 interceptions last fall.
Also back is first-team all-state linebacker Jordan Harvey and first-team all-state lineman Grimmett, giving Independence four of its seven first-team all-staters on defense.
The Patriots never allowed a 100-yard rusher or passer in the regular season.
“With the guys we had coming back, and we returned 11 starters on defense, we thought we had a chance to be pretty good,” Lilly said. “I don’t look at the statistics as much as you guys do, but the kids (on the Patriots defense) worked and played hard every week, they did what they were supposed to do. The numbers are a result (of the preparation they did).”
Independence and Bluefield will be playing for the third time at Coal City in less than a calendar year.
