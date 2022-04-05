The way Shady Spring girls basketball coach Brandon Bennett sees it, everything you need to know about Brooklyn Gibson was illustrated back on Dec. 30.
The Tigers were on the road at Ripley. The Vikings had won five of their first six games to start the season, and Shady was giving them all they could handle.
Then, while doing what she likes to do most, Gibson took a hard shot that left her with a broken nose.
"I was playing some up-tight defense and got elbowed across the face," Gibson said. "We looked at it and determined that it absolutely was broken."
Bennett, who took over the program when Gibson was a freshman, was obviously concerned.
"She came to the bench and her nose was crooked," Bennett said. "I called her dad down to look at it, and she was upset. It was a tight game and she says, 'I'm playing.' I said, 'Brooklyn, you have a broken nose.' She said she was good, there was nothing we can do about it now and she went back in the game."
"At that point, there was nothing we could have done, and my team needed me," Gibson said.
All she did from there was hit four 3-pointers and finish with 14 points for the Tigers. Unfortunately for Shady, the Vikings hit a buzzer-beater and won the game 54-52, but what a way for Gibson to ring in the new year.
Really, it was a virtual badge of honor for Gibson, who loves to play defense. That part of her game stood out for the Tigers and is part of what led to her being chosen to play in the 32nd annual Scott Brown/Little General Classic Saturday on her home floor at Shady's Dave Wills Gymnasium.
Defense is part of her.
"That's something I never had to work on because it comes straight from the heart," said Gibson, who played the rest of the season wearing a protective face mask. "Once you learn the techniques you need, then it's all about want-to and being determined."
Bennett described her as "tough as nails."
"She is a very good on-ball defender," Bennett said. "The best offensive player on the other team had Brooklyn assigned to her. She has a great motor. She gets that top assignment and goes at it and is still able to never come out of the game."
Gibson averaged 7.7 points, 2.3 steals and 2.0 assists this season for the Tigers, who finished the year 9-9 and lost to Sissonville in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final.
Last season, Shady defeated PikeView for its first sectional championship in over 10 years. A big reason for that success has been the play of senior Kierra Richmond, a second-team all-stater who will join Gibson at the Scott Brown Classic. But Gibson was also important to the run, said Bennett, who will resign as head coach to spend more time with his wife and their six children.
"A lot of people don't get to hear about Brooklyn because Kierra is such a great player, but she was a leader on this team," Bennett said. "Ask any girl on the team and they will tell you she was a leader.
"She is a great kid, and people don't realize how intelligent Brooklyn is. She has a number of offers for academic scholarships. She works really hard in the classroom. She is a perfectionist in everything she does."
Gibson, who carries a 4.35 grade-point average, received a full Presidential Scholarship and will attend Concord University to pursue becoming a family medical physician.
As for the injury, a funny thing happened in late February.
There was talk of surgery after the nose was broken, but Gibson opted against it so she could finish the season. But in one of the Tigers' final home games, she was elbowed in the nose again — a shot that actually reset the break.
However, she will require surgery at the start of the summer to repair damage done to her sinus cavity.
This weekend she will relish the opportunity to play one more game on her home court. The girls 3-point shootout will start at 2 p.m., followed by the game at 2:30 p.m.
This will be the first time since 2011 that the event has included a girls game.
"I believe this is an exciting thing to bring the game back and give us all a chance to come together and play the game we love and show what we can do," Gibson said.
