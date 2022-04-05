Shady Spring's Brooklyn Gibson (21) defends Sydney Cochran of Westside during their Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 game Feb. 22 in Shady Spring. Gibson will play in the Scott Brown/Little General Classic on her home floor Saturday. The girls 3-point shootout will start at 2 p.m., followed by the game at 2:30 p.m. Tina Laney/For The Register-Herald