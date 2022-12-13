Jalen Cook is making up for lost time.
The victim of not one, but two meniscus tears last season, Liberty’s Cook sat by and watched as the team ran all the way to the Class AA Region 3 finals for the second year before bowing out.
He felt like he could have made a difference.
This year, he is doing just that.
Cook had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and six steals as the Raiders turned back rival Independence 69-43 on the road Tuesday night in Coal City.
“He’s probably been the biggest addition (to the team) to be honest with you,” Liberty coach Chad Williams said. “When he wants to, he can be your best defensive player. and he brings in rebounding help (he had five) which we need with our size. He can score inside; he can score outside. He’s that guy that when the outside shot’s not falling that is not it for him, he can keep going with his inside game.”
Both were on display, and he got a lot of help from his friends as the Raiders improved to 2-0. Independence, playing its first home game, dropped to 0-2.
With the score tied at 12 entering the second quarter, he and Zach Bowman combined for seven points, part of a 14-0 run that started near the end of the first half and included another Cook 3.
That was the gut punch.
The knockout punch was an 8-1 run to end the first half, Cook and Ethan Williams combining for the eight with each hitting a 3, the run giving the Raiders a 32-21 halftime lead. Williams and Cook scored the final 11 points of the half, an 11-3 run all told.
For Independence, nothing was there after a first quarter that saw the Patriots jump to a 12-5 lead behind the play of point guard Chris Lilly, who had seven points and six rebounds in the first quarter.
“Again, we played really well for the first seven minutes of that game,” said veteran coach Shawn Jenkins, in his first year on the Patriots bench. “Then a few plays went south and as soon as they went south it just seemed like we could not stop it. and that’s the outcome of the game when you don’t learn how to stop it and put yourself in position to win and make better plays. and we never did that from that point on.”
Both teams want to be predicated on hard defense. Liberty won that battle on Tuesday night.
It was the case in that pivotal second quarter.
“With these guys I told them your offense is going to come from your defense,” Williams said. “We’re not bigger, stronger or faster than anybody but we are aggressive and when we can play that way and turn people over it gets us out and running and motivated to keep playing with that intensity.”
“Defense wins championships so we focus on defense,” Cook said. “The offense is there I feel like. We had to step it up rebounding on defense and we did that and that’s why we came out with the (win).”
The 3 is also going to be a major weapon for the Raiders and four players combined for nine.
“The one thing I can say about this group is, in the past we’ve had one shooter but this year we have multiple shooters,” Williams said. “We got lucky tonight and we got four or five different guys going tonight. If we can do that every night, have three or four guys in double figures, we are going to be OK.”
For Independence, the second half was compounded by the fact that its two legitimate big men, Corey Shumate and Cameron Vandall, were in foul trouble, and both eventually fouled out. That allowed Cook free reign inside and out and Devin Price also took advantage with 18 points.
“Our big guys have to learn that you just can’t hack it, you know what I mean?” Jenkins said. “When we lose Corey off the floor, and Cameron, and both of them fouled out, and they fouled out early, that’s just not good defense. I’m not trying to single those two out. I just mean we have to have those two bigs in the game to help us maintain what we’re doing. In both games we’ve played our bigs got in foul trouble.”
Bowman added 11 for the Raiders while Ethan Williams had 11.
Lilly led the Patriots with 10.
Cook feels he is returning to his old self.
“I was more athletic before I got injured,” he said. “But I feel like I’m getting back to it. I can feel the difference in my game, but I am getting back to 100 percent.”
Liberty
Ethan Williams 4 0-0 10, Zach Bowman 2 6-9 11, Connor Cantley 0 0-0 0, Jalen Cook 8 3-5 23, Rasean Simms 0 0-2 0, Kris Bowman 0 1-2 1, Devin Price 7 3-6 18, Riley Marty 0 0-0 0, Jaden Acord 2 0-2 5, Colten Acord 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 24 13-27 69.
Independence
Chris Lilly 3 3-4 10, Colton Hughes 2 1-2 6, Zach Smith 0 0-0 0, Corey Shumate 4 1-1 9, Kordan James 1 0-0 3, Ashton Arthur 2 4-4 9, Jamarion Henderson 1 0-0 2, Cameron Vandall 0 0-2 0, Jordan Harvey 1 1-2 3, J.D. Monroe 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 14 11-17 43
L: 12 20 15 22 — 69
i: 12 9 8 14 — 43
Three-point goals – L: 9 (Cook 4, Williams 2, Z. Bowman 1, Price 1, Acord 1). I: 4 (Lilly 1, Hughes 1, James 1, Arthur 1). Fouled out – I: Shumate, Vandall, Smith.
