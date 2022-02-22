OAK HILL — Greenbrier West continued a late-season flourish with a convincing 70-23 victory over Meadow Bridge to open postseason play on Tuesday.
In Class A Region 3, Section 2 girls action, the No. 2 Cavaliers grabbed control quickly by utilizing a 19-0 spurt beginning at about the midway point of the first period and ending at the 6:24 mark of the second frame. In so doing, they stretched a 4-3 early lead to 23-3 on a bucket by Ava Barclay with 6:24 to go until halftime on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center.
Besides being on the wrong end of the 19-0 run, the numbers weren't good for No. 3 Meadow Bridge in at least one other category on the evening. Hounded by West's extended zone defense, the Wildcats committed 26 turnovers in the first half alone, and their foes converted those miscues into 17 points in building up a 34-8 bulge at the intermission.
“I thought our pressure was very good," said Greenbrier West head coach Mark Agee. "We got the steals we needed; we still have to get better at capitalizing on those steals.
"As a team, we moved the ball very well tonight. We found the open pass, and the open person made those shots. As a team, we did very well."
In addition to being solid in their prevent effort, the Cavaliers also dominated the glass all night.
"My three freshmen all three stepped up tonight, which is what I’ve been hoping for since the beginning of the year," Agee said.
One of those freshmen, Abigail Thomas, battled in the interior and led a balanced offensive surge for the Cavaliers, scoring 12 points in the third quarter and a team-leading 17 on the night. "Abigail has really brought it on here in the last few games," said Agee. "We’ve been working on when she gets the ball inside, taking it up, taking it up.”
The two other freshmen regulars — Preslee Treadway and Maddie Fields — also turned in solid contributions with eight points each, as did teammates such as Meagan Poticher (15 points), Raelyn Palmer and Brooke Nutter, Agee said.
“First of all, congratulations to Greenbrier West," said Meadow Bridge head coach Steve Taylor. "They did a good job tonight; they came to play.
"We’re a little disappointed. We’ve been getting better all year. We couldn't make any shots, we turned the ball over too much, and still our rebounding was a little suspect with them tonight.
"They got a lot of easy shots, a lot of easy putbacks."
"We just thought we were better than that," Taylor lamented. "We’re going to take a little time off and get back at it."
Agee's team didn't employ a full-court press, instead opting to extend its zone to halfcourt, which was effective in preventing Meadow Bridge from establishing any offensive continuity. "We’ve been in the habit of giving up too many easy layups off the full-court press; this has seemed to work out for us better the last few games, so we kind of stuck with it,” Agee said.
Taylor said the Cavaliers (11-12) offered no surprises on defense. "We knew what they were going to do (defensively), but we didn’t help ourselves," he said. "If you don’t make good passes... We were trying to get it in the middle to (Kierston Rozell, the team's leading scorer in the regular season). They were just a step ahead tonight. They moved well, they ran the floor well.”
Amber Stickler finished with 11 points to lead the 'Cats (7-12), and Rozell scored six.
A balanced attack was big for Agee as his team won its fourth straight and continued to jell at just the right time.
"It’s been a gradual growth," he said. "It’s been a group process.
"We had several girls out. We’ve had to make a bunch of adjustments and get better as a team.”
Class A No. 5 and top-seeded Webster County rolled No. 4 seed Richwood 83-16 in the nightcap to set up a championship tilt with the Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Oak Hill High.
Sydney Baird poured in 29 points to lead the Highlanders. Ava Durham added 18 and Holly Perrine 10.
Carlee Dillard scored six for Richwood.
Meadow Bridge (7-12)
Charity Reichard 2, Amber Stickler 11, Sierra Simmons 4, Kierston Rozell 6.
Greenbrier West (11-12)
Meagan Poticher 15, Ava Barclay 7, Brooke Nutter 4, Raelyn Palmer 8, Maddie Fields 8, Abigail Thomas 17, Preslee Treadway 8, Haylee Ward 3.
MB: 3 5 8 7 — 23
GW: 15 19 22 14 — 70
3-point goals: MB: 4 (Stickler 2, Simmons, Rozell); GW: 3 (Fields, Treadway, Ward). Fouled out: None.
Richwood
Baylee Jarrett 2, Carlee Dillard 6, Addison Dudley 5, Chloe Cox 3.
Webster County
Hannah Wayne 6, Jalynn Robinson 2, Holly Perrine 10, Brennan McCormick 4, Josie Mathes 2, Madison Hamrick 2, Hayden Funk 6, Ava Durham 18, Hannah Cutlip 4, Sydney Baird 29.
R 2 0 6 8 — 16
WC 32 16 17 18 — 83
Three-point goals — R: 2 (Dillard, Dudley); WC: 6 (Perrine 3, Baird 3). Fouled out — none.