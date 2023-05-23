LINDSIDE — Charleston Catholic broke the game open with an eight-run third inning and defeated James Monroe 13-0 in five innings to sweep the Class A Region 3 best-of-3 championship series.

The defending state champion Irish will start play in the state tournament Thursday, June 1, at GoMart Ball Park in Charleston.

Gage Tawney hit a two-run homer as part of Charleston Catholic’s big inning.

James Monroe was held to three hits, one each from Cooper Ridgeway, Owen Jackson and Luke Fraley.

