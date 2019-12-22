Deer harvest numbers down

Attention all deer hunters young and old, male or female, newbies or seasoned veterans – the numbers are in.
The numbers have been collected and all the tally marks have been counted and a final grade was determined. No more speculation is required, and no rumors listened to or spread out across the backyards of the hunting brethren can change the facts.
Preliminary data collected from the WVDNR electronic game checking system indicates that deer hunters in West Virginia harvested 36,796 antlered deer during the two-week buck firearms season, which ran from Nov. 25 through Dec. 7. The 2019 harvest was 17 percent below that of the 2018 harvest.
In short, our numbers are down. I am not an educated wildlife biologist or a trained land manager with decades of white-tailed deer experience. Nope, I’m just a lifelong hunter and someone who listens out of curiosity to what other hunters are talking about. Some say the numbers are simply a reflection of the number of hunters we truly have – some say our hunter numbers are down (or at least the number of hunters who are actively hunting). Other hunters are leaning toward such topics as not as many deer, too many does, not enough mature bucks, the weather, the acorn crop, the rut, the moon, predators like coyotes and bears and some theories that I can’t even begin to figure out how they are connecting the dots. Again, I don’t even want to pretend I have any answers, but I do recall looking at report cards back in the early 2000s and seeing antlered deer harvest numbers in the 90,000 range.
As with most things in life, I’m chalking the numbers up to this — it’s complicated. I’m sticking with the idea that it’s a combination of factors, with many of them leaning toward Mother Nature.
Also, the top 10 counties for buck harvest were: Greenbrier (1,511), Preston (1,407), Randolph (1,382), Ritchie (1,244), Hampshire (1,239), Braxton (1,152), Upshur (1,146), Hardy (1,020), Monroe (1,000) and Pendleton (990). “The harvest during the 2019 traditional buck firearm season was expected to be similar to that of last year; however, the southwestern region of the state had heavy oak mast conditions, which appears to have significantly decreased the harvest in that region,” noted Gary Foster, assistant chief of game management. “This year’s buck season also opened later and further from the peak of ‘rut,’ which may have contributed to the reduced harvest.”
Deer hunters have several days of opportunity left this year, including the remainder of the archery and crossbow seasons, which run through Dec. 31. The Youth, Class Q/QQ and Class XS deer season for antlerless deer will be open Dec. 26-27 in any county with a firearms deer season. This will be followed by the reopening of Class N/NN antlerless deer season Dec. 28-31 in specified counties or portions of counties.
In addition, the primitive weapons “Mountaineer Heritage Season” will be be open Jan. 9-12.
Refer to the 2019–2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary or visit the DNR website at www.wvdnr.gov for additional details, as well as county and area listings.