white sulphur springs. — The No. 9-ranked player in the world and a two-time Major Championship winner are among the latest commitments to the player field for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, which will take place Sept. 9-15.
Bryson DeChambeau and Zach Johnson will both be a part of the 156-player field for the first PGA Tour event of the 2019-2020 season. DeChambeau has already won five times on the PGA Tour and is currently ranked ninth in the Official World Golf Rankings.
He will be making his second trip to The Greenbrier, after finishing T14 in 2017 at 8-under-par for the tournament.
In 2015, DeChambeau became the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division I championship and the U.S. Amateur in the same year, an exclusive club that includes Jack Nicklaus, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods and Ryan Moore.
His first professional win came at the John Deere Classic in 2017, and he won four times in 2018 — the Memorial Tournament,
The Northern Trust, the Dell Technologies Championship and the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Johnson has 12 career PGA Tour wins since turning professional in 1998. The Iowa native, who was the Nationwide Tour Player of the Year in 2003, has finished in the top 10 of Major Championships nine times, including two victories.
His first Major Championship came at the 2007 Masters Tournament. Eight years later, Johnson again hoisted one of the sport’s top prizes when he captured The Open Championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews.
DeChambeau and Johnson join a field that includes Bubba Watson and Jason Dufner, who were announced earlier this month.
Players have until September 6 to commit to playing in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Tickets to the annual PGA TOUR stop in West Virginia are complimentary.
Fans can go online and visit AMilitaryTribute.com/Tickets and register for their complimentary admission.