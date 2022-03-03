Day 1 of state wrestling tournament in the books

A quick one-round session at the 75th annual state wrestling tournament set the stage for several key matches on Day 2.
Woodrow Wilson is in seventh place in the Class AAA team standings, and Greenbrier West and Independence are also in the top 10 in Class AA-A after the tournament's first day Thursday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
The Flying Eagles have 22 points. Wheeling Park is in the overall lead with 43 points.
University is second with 38, followed by Parkersburg South (32), Spring Mills (30), John Marshall (26) and Huntington (24) in third through sixth.
Rounding out the top 10 are St. Albans and Parkersburg tied with 20 and Cabell Midland with 17.
Winning their first round matches for the Flying Eagles were Garrett Johnson (106 pounds), J.J. Bailes (113), Tyler Roark (120), Ethan Osborne (152), Jay Jones (195) and Jackson Evans (285).
Other area first round winners in Class AAA were:
Will Godby, Greenbrier East (106); Mason Wills, Oak Hill (160); Thomas Mullins, Greenbrier East (220); Gabriel Truman, Oak Hill (220); and Colton Naylor, Oak Hill (285).
Oak Hill is 15th in the team race with 10 points and Greenbrier East is 20th with 6.
In Class AA-A, Greenbrier West is seventh with 18 points and Independence eighth with 17. Greenbrier West is second among Class A teams, trailing Cameron, which is tied with Fairmont for second overall with 23.5 points.
Point Pleasant is atop the leaderboard with 46 points.
In fourth is Braxton County (22) and Berkeley Spring fifth (20). Herbert Hoover is sixth with 19.
In ninth place is Oak Glen with 16 and Clay County is 10th with 14.
Locally, Nicholas County is 14th (11), Shady Spring and Liberty both have 4 and Richwood has 2.
Area first round winners were:
Austin McKenzie, Greenbrier West (106); Dillon Perdue, Independence (106); Tucker Lilly, Greenbrier West (113); Joshua Goode, Shady Spring (120); Clayton Robinson, Greenbrier West (126); Michael Kinzel, Liberty (126); Moses Gray, Greenbrier West (132); Caleyb Nichols, Independence (138); Brad Blevins, Greenbrier West (138); Preston Thomas, Nicholas County (145); Judah Price, Independence (145); Colten Caron, Independence (170); Dalton Hanshaw, Nicholas County (170); Conner Jones, Nicholas County (182); Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West (182); Tyler Workman, Richwood (220); Atticus Goodson (220).
All those who lost their first round matches are still alive. Friday's morning session will begin at 11:30 a.m. with championship quarterfinals and the first two consolation rounds.
The evening session will start at 7:30 p.m. with championship semifinals and third round consolation matches.
