Dawson keeps evolving for Independence

Sean Dawson wasn't really looking for much when the calendar turned to February three years ago.
"My freshman year I didn't really to expect to go out and win Coalfields, because I only won it once in middle school," Dawson said. "I went out and won and that got me pretty excited, so I went into regionals and beat a two-time returning state placer. It was a real big momentum booster for me going into states."
That, more than anything, seems to sum up Dawson's wrestling career at Independence. He has progressed step by step and has been able to ride the wave of momentum.
Now a senior, Dawson reached a distinct level of dominance this month when he won not only his fourth Coalfield Conference championship but also took home a fourth Class AA/A Region 3 title. The next step is to carry it into Huntington one more time for the one goal that has eluded him.
The state tournament begins Thursday, and Dawson will be looking to get his hand raised on the final night after two consecutive runner-up finishes.
"Sean is a super hard worker and always has been," Independence coach Jeremy Hart said. "He's a tough kid. Very opinionated (laughs). Sometimes that's a good thing and sometimes it's not.
"If he goes out on the mat, you know he's bringing it every match. That's how he is. He hates to lose and he doesn't mind putting in the work to put himself into position to win."
Dawson (37-5) is the state's second-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds. He will face Berkeley Springs sophomore Evan Thompson in the state quarterfinals.
He says he wrestles a style that most others don't and that gives him an advantage.
"I can use my length," Dawson said. "I can wrestle like I'm shorter — most wrestlers are short and stocky — but I can also use my length to really get a lot of leverage and finish shots easier. I'm 5-7. I'm not really tall, but I'm lanky."
Dawson has parlayed that into a 142-36 career record. His first two championships came at 120 pounds before moving up to 132 as a junior.
All that experience makes Dawson an important commodity to what has been a somewhat inexperienced mat room.
"Yeah, but there's not really a role on this team as far as leading," Dawson said. "We just all know what to do. We come in and wrestle. I don't have to be a dad-type figure. I don't have to come in here and tell everybody what to do. Everybody works on their own stuff. Everybody knows what we need to work on each week."
Hart gives Dawson more credit for his direct influence on the rest of the team.
"He'll always come in here and grab some of these younger guys and drill with them," Hart said. "He drills with Judah (Price) all the time. He's always texting motivational stuff to those guys. He's been a great leader for those guys. Great role model."
Dawson was part of two state championship teams, and the Patriots finished runner-up to Point Pleasant last season. Team camaraderie is what stands out most to Dawson about his time with one of the state's premier programs.
"Being part of this team has really helped me out as a person," he said. "We've had a tight team. I grew up with every single one of those kids. The freshmen I didn't really grow up with, but I've been around them. And now I think this is one of the tightest teams I've been on. I kind of feel that brotherhood coming on.
"Those teams really helped me develop as a wrestler, too. Any time I needed work, Liam (Lusher) could show me something or Tanner (Harris) could show me something, or even Hunter Taylor. I always liked that having everybody around you is good and makes you better. Iron sharpens iron."
The biggest thing for Dawson has been the confidence that comes with winning. He took his Coalfield and regional wins his freshman year and never looked back.
He placed fifth at the state tournament as a freshman and fell one win short the last two seasons. The mission next week is obvious.
"I kind of have a curse at Big Sandy," Dawson said. "I make it to the finals at the Big Sandy Arena but never win. But hopefully the third time I can break my personal curse."
They did change the name of the venue to Mountain Health Arena, so maybe that will work in his favor.
