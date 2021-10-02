MATEWAN — Monquelle Davis ran for a touchdown and threw for one, then caught two in the third quarter as Class AAA No. 10 Greenbrier East defeated Mingo Central 55-12.
Davis opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run 59 seconds into the game. He then threw a 54-yard TD pass to Craig Barnhouse for the first touchdown of the second quarter.
Both of his touchdown receptions covered 30 yards and came from Gavin Bennett.
Davis finished the night with 9 carries for 95 yards and was 9-of-17 for 152 yards passing.
Noah Dotson nailed seven PATs and kicked field goals of 31 and 22 yards.
The Spartans will host Oak Hill next Friday, Oct. 8.
GE10102114—55
MC00012—12
First quarter
GE: Monquelle Davis 56 run (Noah Dotson kick), 11:01.
GE: Dotson 31 FG, 5:30.
Second quarter
GE: Craig Barnhouse 54 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), 9:26.
GE: Dotson 22 FG, :00.
Third quarter
GE: Davis 30 pass from Gavin Bennett (Dotson kick), 6:42.
GE: Garrett Bennett 7 run (Dotson kick), 3:52.
GE: Davis 30 pass from Gavin Bennett (Dotson kick), :51.
Fourth quarter
MC: Ryan Conley 19 pass from Caden Porter (pass failed), 11:04.
GE: Garrett Bennett 42 run (Dotson kick), 4:10.
GE: Donavin Penn 3 run (Dotson kick), 2:41.
MC: Garrett Runyon 91 run (pass failed), :56.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GE: Davis 9-95, Lucas McCallister 12-85, Garrett Bennett 4-60, J.T. Spencer 3-22, C.W. Sturgall 3-19, Penn 3-17, Levi Wagner 1-2; MC: Runyon 1-91, Kardon Balding 15-65, Caden Porter 3-2, Chubby Runyon 2-(-3).
PASSING — GE: Davis 9-17-0-152, Gavin Bennett 3-6-0-67; MC: Porter 7-19-0-72.
RECEIVING — GE: Jake Pate 4-54, Barnhouse 3-67, Davis 2-60, Bryson Ormsbee 1-25, Lucas McCallister 1-7, Braden Bragg 1-6; MC: C. Runyon 3-50, Hunter Nickolas 2-7, Conley 1-19, J.R. Perry 1-(-4).