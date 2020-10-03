Greenbrier East 56, Berkeley Springs 22
BERKELEY SPRINGS — Monquelle Davis threw for 152 yards and three touchdowns in leading Class AAA No. 9 Greenbrier East to a 56-22 win over Berkeley Springs.
Davis also ran for 128 yards and a score for the Spartans, who broke the game open with a 35-point third quarter.
Colby Piner returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown and scored on runs of 11 and 20 yards.
The Spartans (4-1) are scheduled to visit Oak Hill next Friday, Oct. 9.
GE (4-1)813350—56
BS (0-4)80358—22
First quarter
BS: Tymir Ross 25 pass from Gavin Barkley (run good), 10:29.
GE: Colby Piner 65 kick return (Nathan Baker run), 10:16.
Second quarter
GE: Piner 11 run (Noah Dotson kick), 9:10.
GE: Piner 20 pass from Monquelle Davis (kick blocked), :00.
Third quarter
GE: Baker 39 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), 10:04.
GE: Quentin Wilson 8 run (Dotson kick), 7:46.
BS: Evan Thompson 60 pass from Ross (run failed), 6:40.
GE: Trey Pondexter 26 pass from Davis (Dotson kick), 4:30.
GE: Piner 5 run (Dotson kick), 4:08.
GE: Davis 24 run (Dotson kick), 3:00.
Fourth quarter
BS: Thompson 78 pass from Barkley (run good), 10:23.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GE: Davis 11-128, Piner 7-103, Wilson 6-34, Levi Wagner 4-74, David Vance 1-10, Gavin Bennett 9-(-9); BS: Peyton Thompson 13-58, E. Thompson 2-25, Ross 5-0, Barkley 3-(-21), N/A 1-(-5).
Passing — GE: Davis 7-13-0-152, Bennett 1-3-0-2; BS: Ross 3-4-0-59, Bailey 9-24-1-164.
Receiving — GE: Piner 4-73, Baker 1-39, Pondexter 1-26, Vance 1-2; BS: E. Thompson 4-145, Ross 4-106, Shawn Lord 2-39, Bailey 1-15.