Down a run thanks to a momentous occasion in the life of Greenbrier East's Brooke Davis, Woodrow Wilson still could not have had things set up any better.
The Nos. 3, 4 and 5 hitters coming up in the bottom of the sixth inning with a chance to grab the lead for ace Aubrey Smallwood. Perfect for the Flying Eagles, almost insurmountable for the Spartans.
Almost, indeed.
Woodrow got its first two runners on, but two game-changing defensive plays by the Spartans kept their rivals off the board. East starter Josi Ervin then finished off her complete game with a perfect seventh for a 1-0 victory and the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship Tuesday in Beckley.
The Spartans will play in the Region 3 best-of-3 series starting Monday. They await the Section 1 winner — South Charleston will play St. Albans Wednesday and will have to win twice to advance.
The East defense rose up in the steepest of challenges, but first came a little drama from Davis. With one out in the top of the sixth, she drove a 2-2 pitch from Smallwood over the left field fence and off the scoreboard for a 1-0 lead.
It was the first home run ever for the senior shortstop.
"I knew it was going to be a seven-inning game for sure, because it has been the last two times we've played them for sectionals," Davis said. "But when I hit that home run, I was shocked, honestly, and then it ended up being the only run that scored."
Thanks to a big inning from her defense.
Ava Mullins led off the bottom of the sixth for Woodrow with a single up the middle. Kayla Bird followed the same way, and Mullins — who had moved to second on a wild pitch — was waved home.
East center fielder Aubrey Glover unleashed a bullet to the plate to easily nail Mullins for the first out.
Bird went to second on the throw and was lifted for pinch-runner Presley Bailey. Brooklynn Bird then lined a 1-1 pitch the opposite way that second baseman Rylee Norman snagged at shin level moving to the first base side.
Norman then turned around and threw to Davis at second to double up Bailey and end the inning.
"Defense saved us time and time again and did again today," Spartans coach Aaron Ambler said. "Good defense. We made the plays when we needed to, and didn't have a whole lot of hits but got the hits when we needed them. We work on defense a lot. We spend a lot of time on situational defense. They made the plays when they needed to.
"I don't think there was any hesitation. Aubrey came up, she knew ball on the ground, runner on second, she came up firing to the plate and made a great throw. The catcher (Alanis McClary) made a great catch and held on to it."
Woodrow coach Pam Davis knew her team lost a prime opportunity.
"That was a big inning," she said. "Things could have went differently if we maybe would have held Ava (instead of sending her). But that girl had to make a great throw — and she did — because Ava was moving, she's fast. If it would have been a slower runner we wouldn't have done that. Ava's been on it and impressed us all year. I hate it for her, and I hated it for Tony (Maiolo, third base coach and Davis' brother) because that will eat him up. But I would have done the same thing."
The game served as a continuation of a series between two evenly-matched teams, particularly the pitching battle between Smallwood and Ervin.
Ervin allowed five hits while striking out seven and walking one in her second shutout of the tournament.
Davis' home run was one of only two hits allowed by Smallwood, who struck out seven and walked two.
Woodrow finished its best season in years with a 19-4 record.
"Overall, we have a great group of girls," Davis said. "Got five seniors leaving us. So it's a little sad for them."
As for Brooke Davis, the evening was anything but sad. She helped extend her senior season and, as one of East's fans often encouraged, made a memory.
"It's definitely one to remember," she said.
