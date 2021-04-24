Davidson's last dance

On the cusp of her third state tournament, nobody would've blamed Skylar Davidson if she had thrown in the towel years ago.
But the Wyoming East point guard is a glass-half-full type of gal.
The senior all-stater has faced more adversity than most her age. A devastating knee injury, the loss of a grandparent the night before a state title game, a pandemic which hampered her recruitment prospects and threatened her senior basketball season, and in the midst of that, the loss of another grandparent shortly before her Senior Night.
All of those adversities have only fueled her.
"With the knee injury, I knew that was God's plan," Davidson said. "I knew something good was going to come from it no matter what. With losing my grandparents, it was just tough because they were so involved with basketball. I knew that if I didn't keep up what I was doing, they'd probably be mad at me. They were my biggest fans and always supported me."
In a way, basketball has always been a reason to push forward. Rehabbing her knee allowed her to work her way back to the court, and continuing to play is something her grandparents wanted her to do.
Perhaps it's because both fighting and athletics are ingrained in her DNA.
Her paternal grandfather, Richard "Dickey" Davidson, played at Mullens in the 1950s. Later, he became a coach at the now consolidated Glen Rogers High School in the '60s and '70s before he was in a motorcycle wreck that nearly claimed his life in the '70s. He went on to live for 40 more years and resumed coaching at Mullens Middle School in the early '90s.
Her maternal grandfather, Shawn Spears, fought cancer and coached Little League.
Her father Ryan was a Class AA first-team all-state guard at Mullens in 1995 and her mother Rene was a cheerleader and softball player at Pineville. Her uncle Jason Spears is the head football coach at PikeView and played baseball at Concord University.
With those genes, it's not a surprise she's one of the most accomplished athletes in school history, but briefly summarizing her journey would be a disservice.
"Ever since Biddy-Buddy in the third grade I knew I wanted to play basketball," Davidson said. "I was actually a cheerleader before, but I turned to basketball and I really just fell in love with the game. I've been around it my whole life, so once I started having success is when I really fell in love with it."
Success was something Davidson and her peers enjoyed early. In her grade school days she was part of a local AAU team that included Youngstown State's Gabby Lupardus and Tennessee's Emily Saunders, as well as other eventual all-staters in Jazz Blankenship and Kara Sandy. Though those four were all two and three years older than Davidson, she played with them and cheered as they eventually won the program's first state championship in 2016.
In 2017, Davidson finally moved up to the high school ranks, serving as Lupardus' backup on a team that was favored to win another title. That's when the adversity began.
Just a month into her freshman campaign she tore her ACL, ending her season and taking her off the summer AAU circuit. To make matters worse, she had to watch helplessly as Lupardus tore her ACL in the state tournament. With both point guards on the bench, the Lady Warriors fell in the title game.
But Davidson didn't mope.
In fact, her faith and belief pulled her through the ordeal.
"Honestly I think it was a blessing in disguise," Davidson said. "I thought my plan was to go to a Division I school, but the knee injury set that back. But I found a place instead where I feel like I'm comfortable and I'm going to fit in really well in Glenville State. I also feel like it helped my physical game. I was a tiny player and I've turned into a woman, really. I got stronger and learned how to take care of my body, and my mental game has developed more."
Davidson's improvements were immediately visible the next year as she helped lead East back to the state championship game, garnering a second-team all-state selection in the process.
But tragedy was waiting.
The night before the title game in 2019, her grandfather Dickey passed away. Davidson scored eight points in the championship game the following day, helping East to a 17-3 lead. But the Lady Warriors, who lacked depth, ultimately fell 51-39.
East graduated four starters from that team, leaving Davidson as the lone returning starter and the only player with meaningful game experience.
That forced her into a leadership role as she was flanked by freshmen and sophomores.
"The best thing about being a point guard is you're born a leader," Davidson said. "Developing with Emily and the others, I was a leader but they still led me. But as a point guard I had to lead the team out on the court and I think being put in the position to compete for a state championship as a sophomore helped me lead this team."
Davidson did just that, leading the Lady Warriors to 15 wins, but back-to-back losses in the sectional and regional finals ended their season just short of Charleston.
"We saw that as a development year," Davidson said. "We had players that hadn't really played varsity that were stepping up to play varsity games. We had freshmen starting and playing big minutes. I think all the losses really motivated us. We worked super hard in the summer, as much as we could even though we had to distance. We weren't allowed in gyms, but we would work out outside and we'd find ways to lift in smaller groups and find ways to stay motivated and stay focused."
Despite all of that work, there were times it seemed it would be for a season that would never arrive.
Just two days into fall conditioning the season was postponed until January due to the pandemic. It was again postponed until March as the number of positive virus cases skyrocketed in the winter, putting the season in doubt. There were positives for Davidson, though.
In January she signed to play at Glenville State, which has won five regular season conference titles and four tournament titles since the Mountain East Conference's inception in 2013. That was one less thing to worry about for a player whose dream was to play at the next level.
Still, she wondered if she had worn an East uniform for the final time.
Even when it appeared the season was on track to begin in March, doubt still lingered, and justifiably so. The football teams in Wyoming County both lost their seasons to the pandemic in the fall and when basketball finally rolled around there were complications. The Lady Warriors were forced to cancel their first two games.
"We had doubts," Davidson said. "But we couldn't let that stop us from being prepared. Like I said, everything happens for a reason. We had to stay further away from our classmates to make sure we weren't exposed. We're even stricter on that now because we're in the state tournament, but as (Wyoming East head coach) Angie (Boninsegna) always says, we had to keep the faith. We had to just keep looking forward to it. At that point we had nothing to lose, so we just had to look forward to what was coming next."
Their faith was rewarded, but tested. In March, her grandfather Shawn passed away a week before her Senior Night after a battle with cancer. With less than two weeks before sectionals and in the window where a positive test could end its season, Wyoming East went back to remote learning after a student tested positive for the virus. Due to its self-imposed restrictions, the team has been able to avoid any positive tests and after blowout sectional and regional championship wins, Davidson will lead the Warriors to the Charleston Coliseum for the third time in her career.
Gearing up for her last dance, one that she hopes ends differently than the previous two, she's taking the lessons she's learned along the way and applying them. Among them are how to handle adversity, how to calm the tides and how to move forward in life without regrets.
"I've learned I literally have to play every game like it's my last," Davidson said. "I think that's the biggest lesson I've learned. We've had a pandemic that has sent us out and we've had injuries during my time that have sent us out. I think that plays a huge role in the way life goes and if you approach it that way you don't have to worry about regrets."
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH