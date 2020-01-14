Davidson's 28 leads Lady Warriors to road win over Panthers

GARDNER — Skylar Davidson played big on Tuesday night.
The 5-foot-5 Wyoming East junior point guard outshone PikeView’s two 6-foot seniors, scoring 28 points with three steals and 10 assists as the Warriors got past the Panthers 68-55 in a girls basketball battle in Gardner.
Davidson’s savvy passing and her six points in the third quarter helped Wyoming East (7-3) turn a three-point halftime lead into a 46-36 margin going into the final period. The Warriors’ defense was a complementing factor, holding PikeView to 4-for-21 shooting from the field in the third.
After nine lead changes in the first half, PikeView (6-5) never led in the final 16 minutes.
Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said, “We knew they were big, and aggressive, and they were a really good team. We have a lot of respect for their program.
“We knew we had to get in there and fight for the rebounds, and go in there and hit the boards and play good defense, and we knew we’d have a shot.”
Davidson said, “Our defense really picked up in the second half. We started really pressuring the ball, and our bigs stepped up to play defense, as the guards were. They really played well and they got a lot of back-court steals for us.”
Hannah Perdue led PikeView with 20 points. Center Laken McKinney had 13 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. Hope Craft and Lakyn Hatfield each had three assists.
In the rebounding department, three Panthers had seven boards — Shiloh Bailey, Olivia Boggess and Anyah Brown.
For the Warriors, Hannah Blankenship had 16 points, making four 3-point goals, while Sara Saunders posted 12 points and 13 rebounds.
When the two teams met on Jan. 2 in Beckley, PikeView took a 64-49 victory. Davidson was out of that game with an ankle injury.
“But I learned a lot from just sitting on the bench,” she said after Tuesday’s game. “We learned their pick-and-rolls, we knew how to defend them, and take away their bigs.”
Her return has had a big effect on the Warriors, who have won four straight since that tournament game in Beckley. Boninsegna said, “She is a calming effect for the rest of our kids because of her game experience.”
The teams were tied 12-12 after one period, in which the Warriors made just five of 21 shots. In the second half the visitors were 8 for 16 from the field.
“We really got in a rhythm and started pushing the ball,” Davidson said. “We were ready for them, this time.”
She tossed in 18 of her 28 points after halftime.
“Normally, when the game gets really heated is when I really start lighting it up,” she said. “It’s kind of a mentality I work through. It’s a mental game to me. I’ve been through injuries that make me stronger. That’s kind of how I roll now.”
She said that she and her teammates usually “even out” the scoring load. She said, “We rely on each other a lot. We really trust in each other. We continue to build each other up … .”
PikeView head coach Karen Miller said, “We played an excellent first quarter, and then from the second on we just couldn’t get shots to fall. … It just wasn’t our night.”
She said her team “played hard, and that’s all you can ask for. Sometimes things don’t go your way.”
Boninsegna said, “We settled down. We got better looks. Skylar started hitting Hannah (with passes) and that helped us on the perimeter.
“They’re a hard team to get anything in the paint (to fall),” the coach said. “Their two big kids are so aggressive. We were fortunate that we were able to hit some outside shots tonight.”
PikeView is in the midst of three games in three days. After playing at Princeton tonight, the Panthers host Oak Hill on Thursday.
“Condition-wise, they’ll be fine,” Miller said about her squad.
Wyoming East will host Bluefield on Thursday, beginning a four-game homestand.
Boninsegna said the road win in Gardner was “a good confidence builder to go towards the rest of the season. … We’ve got to come out and have a good practice tomorrow, and go back at it, Thursday.”
At PikeView High School
WYOMING EAST (7-3)
Skylar Davidson 9 8-13 28, Hannah Blankenship 5 2-2 16, Sara Saunders 6 0-0 12, Daisha Summers 3 0-0 6, Abby Russell 2 2-5 6, Kayley Bane 0 0-2 0, Briana Cook 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 12-29 68.
PIKEVIEW (6-5)
Olivia Boggess 2 0-0 6, Hope Craft 1 0-0 2, Hannah Perdue 8 2-5 20, Tori Coburn 2 0-0 4, Anyah Brown 1 4-4 6, Shiloh Bailey 2 0-0 4, Laken McKinney 5 3-4 13. Totals 21 9-13 55.
Wyoming East......12 19 15 23 — 68
PikeView...............12 14 10 19 — 55
3-point goals: WE: 6 (Davidson 2, Blankenship 4); PV: 3 (Boggess 1, Perdue 2). Total fouls: WE: 12, PV: 18. Fouled out: Craft.