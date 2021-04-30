CHARLESTON — Coming into Friday's semifinal matchup with Petersburg, Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna had guided the Lady Warriors to the Class AA title game in their three previous state tournament trips.
Make it four.
The Lady Warriors blitzed the Vikings in the second quarter, outscoring them 24-8 on their way to a 75-44 Class AA semifinal win Friday morning in the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Trailing 15-13 entering the second quarter and facing foul trouble, the Lady Warriors changed their defensive approach and ended up forcing 21 turnovers in the first half.
"We just needed to play more in front and not worry so much about steals," Boninsegna said. "We do an excellent job, especially Skylar (Davidson) and Abby (Russell) of trapping and getting a steal on the back side. We just needed to keep them from penetrating. They got a lot of penetrations down the middle.
"Defensively, we stepped it up again and I can't say enough about Abby and Skylar's defense throughout the year. Really with Maddy (Clark) and the whole team. We've been blessed that they've bought into playing man-to-man defense and it's been successful for us."
The Lady Warriors set the tone early defensively, forcing four turnovers in a row and scoring six points off of them but the Vikings had a counter punch ready.
After a timeout, Petersburg launched a 9-3 run to take its first lead but that advantage changed hands four more times with the Vikings leading after one.
A familiar face steadied the storm for the Lady Warriors as Davidson nailed a 3-pointer to open the second quarter, but a new one carried the torch.
Off the bench, Madison Clark nailed a 3-pointer with the game tied and followed it up with a steal and layup to give East the lead for good.
"I came in the game and played defense," Clark said. "That's really where I'm best at and my shots just kept falling."
For the rest of the quarter, Davidson and Clark were names that rang through the speakers of the Coliseum as the duo scored 14 of the team's 16 points throughout the rest of the quarter, turning defense into offense.
The staggering hit came with under a minute left in the half.
After Jenna Burgess nailed a 3-pointer to make it a 32-23 contest, East blitzed Petersburg with two straight steals and scores in the final 10 seconds to make it a 37-23 game at the half.
"I could see that we were frustrated," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. "I know we were frustrated with a few turnovers but we wanted to take a deep breath and play. Control what you can, play at the pace we want to play and the final minute-and-a-half or two minutes of the quarter, we didn't do a very good job of keeping our composure. It's about just trying to not get down on ourselves.
"It seemed like even at the start of the third we did a couple things okay but every time we'd take one step forward we'd take two steps backward."
With the Vikings stumbling backward, East delivered the knockout blow in the third.
Davidson, who scored 15 in the first half, turned into a distributor on offense, dishing 12 of her 14 assists in the second half. Her crisp passes led to a 10-0 run with Daisha Summers, Abby Russell and Kayley Bane on the receiving end.
"I started out by scoring a lot and they started coming out more on me," Davidson said. "I just started dropping dimes. They were really running to the goal well. Abby was always gunning out on the fast break and I could advance it up to her."
That run put East up 47-25 as it breezed to its fourth championship appearance since 2016.
"We just need to relax and play our game," Boninsegna said of returning to the title game. "We just need to play to the best of our ability. Hopefully the outcome will be positive. Either way I'm really proud of these kids. I'm proud of Sky and Sarah (Saunders). They've had a great four years and we have freshmen, sophomores and juniors coming up. It's a special feeling being able to play on Saturday and I'm glad this special group of young ladies are going to be able to play to get the chance to feel that.
"Hopefully we'll be on the winning side, but these kids are winners anyway, no matter what the outcome tomorrow is."
Abby Russell led all scorers with 18 points while Davidson scored 17 to go along with 14 assists and seven steals. Clark was perfect from inside the arc, scoring 15 points while Daisha Summers added 12 points.
East will play Parkersburg Catholic Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Petersburg (15-2)
Kym Minnich 7, Kayla Lantz 13, Jenna Burgess 14, Jailyn Cook 2, Carley Turner 8
Wyoming East (10-2)
Daisha Summers 12, Skylar Davidson 17, Abby Russell 18, Sarah Saunders 4, Hannah Blankenship 3, Madison Clark 15, Kayley Bane 6
P: 15 8 8 13 — 44
WE: 13 24 19 19 — 75
3-point goals — P: 2 (Burgess 2); WE: 5 (Davidson 1, Russell 2, Blankenship 1, Clark 1). Fouled Out — None.