When Darius Law was growing up in East Beckley, he had many male role models, including his basketball coach at Sylvia School and his coaches for the East Beckley Wildcats youth football program.
"I took something positive from each of my coaches and it helped me become a better athlete," he remembered.
Later, Darius excelled in football and basketball at Beckley-Stratton Junior High and that success carried over to his career at Woodrow Wilson High School. While he was at Woodrow, the Flying Eagles were in the football playoffs all three years and made it to the state basketball tournament two times.
"I got the pleasure to play with some outstanding athletes. Guys like Doug Legursky, Jason Slay, J.C. Rhodes and Mike Ross, to name a few, who were hard workers and they made you better with their work ethic," he said.
His best sport was football and he garnered the nickname "Law Dogg" for his fierce hits he delivered from his linebacker position. "Decleaters" and "Laying down the Law" were just two of the expressions describing his tackles in competition.
His senior year was his most productive, earning him honors as All-Coalfield Conference, all-state and securing him a spot on the North-South football team. He was also invited as a walk-on to play for coach Bob Pruett at Marshall University. It was at Marshall that he decided he didn't want to play anymore.
"I wanted to be involved in sports, but I didn't want to play," he said. "I just lost the desire."
He then became a referee and worked competitions in football, basketball and softball for 10 years.
Darius now works at Woodrow Wilson with students who have special needs. He works in a self-contained classroom but makes himself available to his students in all settings.
"I try to be in the lunchroom and the hallways to be out there if they need help or an encouraging word for any reason," he said.
It was four years ago when Darius got into wrestling. Beckley-Stratton had about 30 boys signed up for wrestling, but no coach. He didn't want to disappoint the team so he took over the position as head wrestling coach.
"I didn't know anything about wrestling but I had to help those kids," he said. "One of the parents, John Brown, had wrestled in high school, and he was a tremendous help. I also watched films, matches and have gone to clinics that have been really beneficial. Jeremy Reeves, then the coach at Park Middle, helped me a lot, also."
Little did Darius know that historically he was the third Black coach in 40 years to coach wrestling on a secondary level in Raleigh County. Malvin Ross and Jeff Alexander were the first two. Malvin's Stratton Junior High team won the first county junior high wrestling title in 1977. Jeff's teams at Beckley Junior High produced some outstanding wrestlers over the years.
Beckley-Stratton's team has steadily improved under Darius' supervision and he hopes to build on that.
"Next year, we are hosting an invitational tournament and the junior high Coalfield Conference tourney and we're hoping that will get our kids excited," he said.
When asked about his bucket list, Darius commented he would like to start a family in the future and continue to have an impact on the youths he works with.
Role model? You better believe it!
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Craig Blake, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.