Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

Former Marshall football player and Woodrow Wilson graduate Chris Grose, left, and Joe Pendry, right, an Oceana High School graduate who went on to several coaching stops at the college and NFL levels, watch as Marshall head basketball coach Dan D'Antoni, a Mullens native, sinks a birdie putt on the par-4 No. 1 hole at Grandview Country Club Monday afternoon during the 32nd annual Big Green Golf Outing.