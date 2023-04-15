Morgantown’s Cam Danser could have been given a hundred other basketball scenarios before he would have picked being at the free throw line with two seconds left to decide an all-star game.
But that is exactly the situation Danser found himself in at the Scott Brown/Little General Classic Saturday at Shady Spring with the game tied at 116-116.
The future WVU Tech Golden Bear stepped up and made one of two to give Mid-State Automotive (Class AAAA and A) a 117-116 victory over C. Adam Toney Tires (Class AAA-AA) in the annual spring classic.
Danser was named MVP after his 27-point, seven-rebound effort.
“I thought it was going to be a blowout game or a super close game like this, but I never guessed I’d be the one taking the final shot,” Danser said, holding the game MVP trophy afterwards.
Danser took the inbounds pass with four seconds left, drove toward the foul line and went up to shoot. It looked like he momentarily lost control of the ball but pushed it up with his right hand. Scott's Reece Carden was playing defense and went straight up. There was contact and Danser went to the line.
"I was thinking, 'Just like the state championship game,'" said Danser, who along with teammate Brody Davis, also in Saturday's game, made key free throws in the title game against Parkersburg South last month.
The secret to his success, he said, was getting hot early.
“I made my first two and I felt like my teammates trusted me from there on," Danser said. "They were looking to get me the open shot and we just kept it rolling.”
He had 20 at the break when the score was knotted at 56-56.
It was no big deal for Danser, who had made clutch free throws before, even in the state tournament.
Both teams had opportunities down the stretch.
After C. Adam Toney's DeSean Goode, of Fairmont Senior, grabbed a rebound off a missed Mid-State Automotive 3 - the team made 7 of 21 3s in the second half - the AAA-AA team had a chance at the lead.
They ran the shot clock down, but a turnover gave the ball back to Mid-State Automotive.
As they started down the court there was another turnover, Goode coming away with the ball. With Carden out-front dribbling the clock down, the Mid-South team was content to stay in its defense. Carden finally got the ball to Cole Chapman, who lined up a quick 3. It looked online but came after the shot clock expired.
Mid-State Automotive then got the ball over the midcourt line and called a timeout.
"We didn’t draw up plays, we had two inbounds plays just to get the ball in and other than that we didn't have any plays," said coach Matt Sauvage, who is 2-0 in state title games and 2-0 in Scott Brown/Little General Classics. "It's all about having fun for these boys. For me this is their glory years and I want them to enjoy it.”
So they ran one of the inbounds plays and it worked like a charm for Danser.
The Mid-State Automotive team did an excellent job getting to the rim in the second half, knocking down 16 of 26 two-point shots by getting to the rim. There was a barrage of rim attacks by the AAAA-A stars, led by Greenbrier East’s Adam Seams, who had an assortment of assists and good feeds to teammates like Brendan Hoffman and Josh Burks, who were able to finish and give Mid-State a 10-point lead with seven minutes remaining.
“I believe when we started knocking down open shots, they started to come out a little more and that enabled us to pump-fake, drive, kick extra and finish at the rim,” Danser said.
“I’d like to say it was coaching,” Sauvage of Class A state champion James Monroe jokingly said of the success going to the basket in the second half. “I just think the guys were having more fun in the first half and in the second half they made a more concentrated effort that, hey, it’s time to play some basketball. So, I think that determination drove them to try to get to the rim.”
But it vanished quickly as Braden Chapman heated up. The Shady Spring three-time first-team all-stater nearly finished with a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. And he was having more fun than anyone on the floor.
"Words can't really describe how much fun it really is," said Chapman, who scored over 1,500 points in a decorated career at Shady Spring. "It's not every day that you get to play with these types of players, and we all come together, and it was competitive. It was fun competitiveness and it was awesome."
In addition to Danser's big evening, George Washington's Ben Nicol had 15 points and his GW teammate Hoffman added 13, along with 13 from Morgantown's Davis and Seams had 11.
Seven players scored in double figures for the C. Adam Toney stars, who were coached by Shady Spring's Ronnie Olson.
Goode had 20, Logan's Scotty Browning 19, Herbert Hoover's Eli Robertson and Braden Chapman 15, Carden 14, Cole Chapman 11 and Bluefield's Caleb Fuller 10.
The Class AAA-AA team made 18 of 61 3s, the AAAA-A team 19 of 52, but the AAA-AA had a 62-51 advantage on the boards.
Chapman was a little upset he didn't get the win. It was the first time he had lost a game in the Dave Wills Gymnasium. He and his Shady Spring teammates finished their careers undefeated at home.
"I wish we would have got that one," Chapman said. "But it's been a special career, especially going 42-0 at home. I wish we would have won (today) but not a lot of people can say that they never lost at home."
Chapman and his brother Cole as well as Danser will be college teammates at WVU Tech.
Shady Spring’s Cam Manns won the pregame slam dunk contest in a dunk-off against Davis and he finished second in the 3-point shooting contest to Carden.
An aside, the game record for points was set in the first game in 1990 when Shea Fleenor had 42.
C. Adam Toney
Braden Chapman 5-13 2-5 15, Cole Chapman 3-8 2-2 11, DeSean Goode 9-10 0-0 20, Reece Carden 6-9 2-2 14, Scotty Browning 6-14 2-4 19, Luke Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, Eli Robertson 6-14 0-0 15, Caleb Fuller 5-9 0-0 10, Jaedan Holstein 0-2 0-0 0, Cam Manns 0-7 2-4 2, Garrett Mitchell 3-10 1-1 7. Totals 43-97 12-20 116
Mid-State Automotive
Cam Danser 9-15 4-5 27, Adam Seams 4-4 2-2 11, Eli Allen 2-10 0-0 4, Brody Davis 5-13 0-0 13, Ben Nicol 5-8 2-2 15, Josh Burks 3-7 0-0 8, Goose Gabbert 4-5 0-0 9, Brendan Hoffman 5-9 2-4 13, Dominic Schmidt 2-8 0-0 5, Kris Joyce 3-8 0-1 6, Collin Fox 1-5 1-2 3, John Rose 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 44-96 10-16 117
Halftime score 56-56. Three-point field goals – CAT: 18-61 (B. Chapman 3-10, C. Chapman 3-8, Goode 2-2, Carden 2-6, Browning 5-13, Robertson 3-10, Fuller 0-2, Manns 0-7, Mitchell 0-3). MSA: 19-52 (Danser 5-9, Seams 2-2, Allen 0-4, Davis 3-8, Nicol 3-6, Burks 2-4, Gabbert 1-2, Hoffman 1-3, Schmidt 1-6, Joyce 0-3, Fox 0-3, Rose 1-2) Rebounds – CAT: 62 B. Chapman 10, Johnson 10) MSA: 51 (Danser 7, Davis 7). Assists – CAT: 24 (B. Chapman 8). MSA: 23 (Seams 5). Steals – CAT: 5 (Goode 2). MSA: 6 (Allen 2).
