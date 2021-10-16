On Sunday, Oct. 31, a trio of local wrestling coaches will be presented the Lifetime Service to Wrestling award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. Randy Daniel, Brian Miluk and Wayne Yonkelowitz will be recognized at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. The banquet hosted by the West Virginia Chapter begins with a social hour at 1 p.m. and lunch at 1:45 p.m.
Randy Daniel was a member of Liberty High School's first wrestling team in the late 1970s. He began his coaching career at Sophia Junior High and took over at Liberty High School in 1987. During his tenure as Liberty's wrestling coach, he also coached golf, cross country and track. His wrestlers won six individual state championships and numerous regional titles.
Randy was the heart and soul of wrestling in the Raleigh West area. He was instrumental in starting the Raleigh West youth wrestling team and initiated the reestablishment of wrestling at Trap Hill Middle School. During his 30-year coaching span, he directed several Coalfield Conference and Invitational tournaments. Randy was inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2000. Several of his accomplished wrestlers like Nick Hylton, Mike Carpenter and Dan Carpenter have become successful coaches themselves.
Randy retired in 2014.
Brian Miluk wrestled at Ashland (Ohio) College and was a four-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. Miluk began coaching at wrestling powerhouse St. Edwards High School in Ohio as an assistant. St. Edwards won several national high school championships during that particular era. He also served as head wrestling coach at Padua Franciscan High School. He has been elected to both schools' Hall of Fame.
He came to Greenbrier East in 2004 as an assistant coach. From 2007 until 2010, he held the head coaching position at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School. He then served as head coach at Greenbrier East High School from 2010-2020.
During his time at East the program greatly prospered. The Spartans won their first regional team title in 2017 and repeated the feat in 2018. Under Miluk's tutelage, the Spartans won numerous invitational championships. He has directed tournaments, run summer camps and clinics and been involved in a variety of media promotions. Wrestling has become a big deal in the Lewisburg area.
Miluk has been rewarded with a Coach of the Year Award in 2017 by the West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association and by the National Federation in 2019. Certainly, one of his greatest accomplishments was kickstarting the West Virginia State Duals Team Tournament which began in 2020 at The Greenbrier resort. The idea had been tossed around for years but it was Miluk who took the reins and created an event that was both competitive and classy.
Miluk retired from coaching in 2019.
When Wayne Yonkelowitz came to Fayette County from Pennsylvania in 1983, there was no scholastic wrestling in that area. In 1985, Mike Morrison directed a wrestling segment in the Fayette middle schools' physical education class and the students' interest was great! Because of the strong interest, Yonkelowitz (who wrestled in high school) approached the Fayette Board of Education about starting a wrestling program at the school. The request was granted and a few years later the high school started a program.
Today all the high schools and three middle schools in Fayette County have wrestling teams.
At first, Yonkelowitz coached both the middle school and high school teams at Fayetteville until Vernon Farrell and Shaun Coleman, former Fayetteville wrestlers, helped out. Of course, his coaching duties included running tournaments like the Coalfield Conference high school and middle school tournaments and hosting many invitational events.
During his coaching career Yonkelowitz also excelled in the teaching profession. He has won numerous science awards, was named Fayette County Teacher of the Year (2001) and won the prestigious Milken Award in 1999. The Milken Award is the highest award a public school teacher could be presented and comes with a $25,000 check.
Wayne's other sports-related jobs include coaching football (four years), track (25 years) and officiating track meets (17 years).
He retired from coaching in 2019.
Time nor space does not allow for me to write about all the things these three coaches have accomplished. However, their greatest accomplishment has to be the positive impact they have left on the huge number of athletes they have coached and certainly on the sport of wrestling.
Ticket registration forms for the awards banquet can be obtained on the wvmat.com website.
See you there!