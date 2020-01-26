Dan D'Antoni stood in front of an arena full of young basketball players and their coaches, wearing a kelly green suit jacket over a white T-shirt. On the front of the T-shirt is a rendering of the state of West Virginia behind the words "Hillbilly Ball." It's been his signature courtside look since he took over as Marshall's men's basketball coach in 2014.
The Mullens native is well aware of the stigma that often comes when a person hears the "h" word.
"A lot of times the word 'hillbilly' has bad connotations," D'Antoni said. "I'm going to turn it into a good one. I'm not going to let people pigeonhole me into what they think."
As the guest speaker for the 31st annual Big Atlantic Classic Tip-Off Banquet, D'Antoni drew upon his family's humble beginnings, on up to his and brother Mike's coaching successes to implore the kids in the audience to not be afraid to make an impact. More importantly, he challenged them to rise above the doubts of others.
D'Antoni has gone from a winning high school coach to part of championship staffs at the NBA level under his little brother Mike, who is currently the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Dan joined Mike in Phoenix, New York and Los Angeles before taking over at Marshall — the brothers' alma mater — in the 2014-15 season.
After a couple of lean years, the Thundering Herd had three straight 20-win seasons under D'Antoni. The zenith was in 2018, when Marshall won its first Conference USA championship and not only made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 31 years, but also won a game there for the first time ever.
Marshall wasn't able to get back last season, but won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament for the second postseason championship in team history.
Guiding it all has been a Wyoming County guy who never let others' tempered expectations dictate his direction.
"No matter your color or race or creed, there are always opportunities," D'Antoni said. "Doors will shut, but there are always opportunities to open that door."
It started when he was playing the game that seemingly everyone in Wyoming County loves. D'Antoni was told he was too small, yet he turned that misperception into an all-state career at Mullens High and eventually landed at Marshall as the starting point guard. With D'Antoni running the offense, the Herd went to the National Invitation Tournament in 1967 and 1968.
D'Antoni was inducted into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990.
He started his coaching career with the Marshall freshman team, where he coached Mike — himself a future Marshall Hall of Famer. Then, in 1975, D'Antoni moved to Myrtle Beach and became the head coach at Socastee High.
That began a successful 30-year career that saw D'Antoni win over 500 games. He also started the Beach Ball Classic, which became one of the top high school basketball tournaments in the nation. He said what started as a $12,000 budget eventually ballooned to $725,000.
There were those who still thought D'Antoni had reached the peak of his potential. He said he was told, "You will never coach in the NBA. You're just a high school coach."
He was unfazed by those doubts, and in 2005 joined Mike in Phoenix. That started a nine-year career at the game's highest level. And although Mike has not yet won a NBA championship, Dan said there is no denying the effect his style has had on the NBA.
"It wasn't from Europe. It came from southern West Virginia," he said. "That's the way we played. The NBA, as it is played today, has its roots in southern West Virginia."
The harshest criticism against D'Antoni came in April 2014. Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick's announcement that he had hired D'Antoni was met with disbelief and laughter among national college basketball media.
A couple of championships and 105 wins later, the laughter seems to have quieted. All because D'Antoni didn't listen to what anyone else believed.
"You have to be a little bit daring in what you do," he said. "There are going to be risks, but they have to be good risks.
"Some people back away from challenges. Don't do that. ... If you let people pigeonhole you into who they think you are, you will never stand out in the crowd."
