A couple of years ago, Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout was seen in the dugout drinking from a bottle that was labeled "Michael's Secret Stuff," inspired by the Looney Tunes movie "Space Jam".
Atticus Goodson figures if it works for the three-time Most Valuable Player, he might as well give it a shot.
"We have Sprite and some white Gatorade that we mix together and we call it the 'Special Juice,' like Mike Trout's special juice," Goodson said. "That got me feeling good."
His brother must have had some of the Coal City concoction, too.
With Goodson doing all he could on the mound to give the offense time to get going, Cyrus Goodson delivered a go-ahead two-run homer with two out in the sixth inning and Independence went on to beat Shady Spring 5-1 for the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 championship Saturday at Joseph H. Goddard Field.
What was expected to be a pitchers duel did not disappoint. The game was scoreless through five innings before Shady pushed across an unearned run in the top of the sixth.
That seemed to give the Tigers momentum behind starter Alex Johnston, who had limited the Patriots to three hits over five scoreless innings. But he showed signs of tiring — all three of his walks came in the fifth inning to load the bases, although he got out of it unscathed.
He hit Clay Basham to start the sixth and Hunter Schoolcraft followed with a single. After Caleb Daniels sacrificed both runners over, Andy Lester hit a sac fly to right to drive in Basham and tie the game at 1-1 with two out.
That brought up Cyrus Goodson, who started in center field — his older brother's usual spot when he isn't pitching. He made his 12th plate appearance of the season count, launching Johnston's pitch over the fence in left center for his first career homer and a 3-1 Independence lead.
"I was walking up and (his teammates) was all giving me pep talks," he said. "There was two outs and I was just thinking, 'I'm not going to be the last out.' I was trying to hit it, a single or something, and hit a home run. It was a good feeling."
"Cyrus is a great athlete," Patriots coach Scott Cuthbert said. "He didn't have many at-bats this year, either, and to come up clutch like that was pretty impressive."
Elijah Farrington followed with a double to keep the inning going and chase Johnston, who struck out seven and was charged with four runs, all in the sixth.
Taz Smith relieved Johnston and gave up a run-scoring triple to Atticus Goodson and a run-scoring single to Michael McKinney before getting Carson Brown on an inning-ending strikeout.
Johnston pitched well, but the Patriots (21-2) were able to extend his time on the mound on a hot day with long at-bats. Johnston threw 111 pitches in 5 2/3 innings.
"Their time at the plate was definitely different from yesterday," Shady Spring coach Jordan Meadows said, referring to his team's 11-1, five-inning win that forced Saturday's clincher. "They were very patient, they hit their pitches. It was a battle until that last inning. A dogfight."
"Compared to the last time we faced him, I thought we did a better job today," Cuthbert said. "They had some good battles against Atticus, too."
Atticus Goodson got a strikeout after falling behind 3-0 on Tyler Mackey to start the game and took off from there. He finished with 12 strikeouts and two walks while limiting the Tigers to two hits.
He didn't give up his first hit until Evan Belcher singled to right and took second on an error to start the fourth. But Goodson got three consecutive strikeouts to leave Belcher at second.
With the four-run lead in the seventh, Goodson struck out the side to finish his longest outing of the season at 109 pitches. He turned to his dugout and raised his arms as his teammates mobbed him on the mound.
"Atticus hasn't thrown many innings this year, so he seemed to be pretty fresh to go that deep," Cuthbert said. "That's the longest we've pitched him this year."
Shady broke through in the top of the sixth.
Mackey led off with a solid single to center and Thatcher Poteat moved him over on a sac bunt. Johnston then reached on an error and Mackey scored from second to put the Tigers up 1-0.
Even with the deficit, Goodson remained confident his team could get some baserunners in the sixth.
"I believe in my team. We've worked too hard for this," he said. "Shady's an absolutely amazing team. Alex threw great and Taz came in and I thought he was throwing well. I just knew we had to dig deep and get what we've worked for out of this year and get some grit behind us."
Minus the loss, it was a strong ending to a nice season for Shady (21-9). The Patriots averaged 11.6 runs through their first 21 games but the Tigers held them to one over the first 10 innings of the weekend.
"We've got a lot of young guys starting this year," Meadows said. "Those three seniors, we're definitely going to miss them, but I honestly see us playing each other for the next couple of years, that's for sure. We're excited for the future."
The Patriots' future starts Monday, June 14, with a best-of-3 series against Section 1 champion Bluefield. Game 1 will be in Coal City, with Game 2 shifting to Bowen Field in Bluefield. The teams would return to Independence for Game 3 if necessary. The games will be played on consecutive days barring postponements.
Independence swept the season series from the Beavers, who on Friday won their first sectional title since 2006.
SS (21-9) 000 001 0 — 1 2 0
I (21-2) 000 005 x — 5 8 3
Pitching — SS: Alex Johnston, Taz Smith (6) and Parker Redden; I: Atticus Goodson and Caleb Daniels. WP: Goodson; LP: Johnston. Hitting — SS: Tyler Mackey 1-2 (run), Evan Belcher 1-3; I: Goodson 1-3 (3b, rbi), Michael McKinney 2-3 (rbi), Clay Basham 1-2, Hunter Schoolcraft 2-3, Andy Lester (rbi), Cyrus Goodson 1-3 (hr, 2 rbi), Elijah Farrington 1-2 (2b).