NEW RICHMOND – Emma Cyrus figured she was done with softball.
Shady Spring coach Don Barnett and her teammates are happy she gave it a second go.
The senior was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs Monday as the Tigers took Game 1 of the Class AA Region 3 tournament with a 6-0 win against Wyoming East.
The Tigers will try to close out the championship Tuesday at home.
Cyrus wasted little time giving Shady (20-4) and pitcher Paige Maynard, the Penn State signee, an early lead with a two-run single in the first.
“I got really nervous going into the box, knowing how good a pitcher Liv (Wyoming East’s Olivia Hylton) is,” Cyrus said. “But as soon as you get one on the board it starts roiling from there. Once Liv (her teammate Olivia Barnett) and Paige (Maynard) get on base it starts a chain reaction.”
In the first on Monday, it was Barnett (walk) and catcher Kaylee Waddell (double) who got on ahead of Cyrus and she cashed them in for Maynard with a single.
“I am so proud of her, it’s awesome,” Maynard said of Cyrus. “She is one of the hardest workers we have. She will stay after practice, get extra reps. She puts in the work, so I am just ecstatic for her.”
It was that early two-run single that gave Maynard a little cushion before she even took the mound for the first time Monday.
“It takes a little pressure off this dugout and puts a little more pressure on that (Wyoming East’s) one,” Don Barnett said. “In a game like this one, either pitcher getting any type of advantage is going to make a difference in the game.”
Wyoming East coach Doc Warner said in his opinion the final score should have been 1-0.
“The home run, and that’s it,” Warner said. “Too many mistakes, we’ve made them all year. Balls that were hit right at people and you have to make plays, you can’t just give away runs like that.”
Cyrus added a two-run single in the fifth, after Maynard and Barnett led off the inning with singles.
That gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
Shady Spring’s Hadley Wood continued her torrid postseason play when she hit a two-run home run in the third inning, her first home run of the season.
That shot came after a strange play on which Barnett reached on what appeared to be a routine tap back to Hylton in the circle. However, the ball lodged in the webbing of Hylton’s glove, after strings had broken where the glove was put together. That allowed Barnett to reach ahead of Wood’s bomb, two innings after she nearly rode one out of the park in the first. That shot was brought in by right fielder Makayla King who made a running grab near the fence in right-center field.
All that offense was more than enough for Maynard, who allowed Wyoming East (19-13) just three hits – two singles by catcher Kayley Bane – and a single by Hylton. She struck out 14 and did not issue a walk.
“I wanted to make sure every single pitch I was hitting my spots, making sure I hit the corners, leaving nothing over (the plate), and making sure my spin was working really good, making the drop ball drop and then keep them off balance with the changeup,” Maynard said.
For Cyrus, she has found success after a few years off.
“I did Little League but then Covid hit, and I didn’t really have any playing time for a year or two,” Cyrus said. “I came in and tried out and (Coach Don Barnett and assistant Kenya Smith) really took a bet on me because I couldn’t catch a fly ball or anything. I’m really thankful for them, they taught me a lot.”
Barnett said he is glad Cyrus opted to get back into softball last year.
“We’re tickled to death with Emma and the progress she has made since she’s been here,” Barnett said. “She came on as an 11th grader here last year and saw a little bit of time. Emma Cyrus has worked her butt off all winter, and she got after it. She spent time and effort in the cage. She’s really come a long way and we are proud of her.”
Wyoming East’s Hylton, an ace in her own right, struck out 10 and walked one.
Game 2 is scheduled for Shady Spring Tuesday at 6 p.m.
SS 202 020 0 — 6 9 1
WE 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Battery – SS: Paige Maynard and Kaylee Waddell; WE: Olivia Hylton and Kayley Bane. WP – Maynard. LP – Hylton. Hitting – SS: Maynard 2-4 (run), Olivia Barnett 1-3 (3 runs)(, Hadley Wood 3-4 (HR, run 2 rbis), Kaylee Waddell 1-4 (run), Emma Cyrus 3-4 (HR, run, 4rbis), Lacy Osborne 1-3. WE: Olivia Hylton 1-3, Kayley Bane 2-3. Records – SS (20-4), WE: 19-13)