CWD: The COVID-19 of the deer family

It has been a while since we talked about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), the insidious disease that affects members of the deer family, the Cervids. We tend to think of only whitetail deer and maybe mule deer being affected by this disease, but in truth elk, moose, caribou and any other member of the Cervid family may be infected with it.
Wildlife biologists tell us that CWD is not spread from bacteria or a virus but by a tough little microscopic gremlin called a prion. Prions are infectious, single proteins that cause the sponge-like degeneration of the brain in infected animals. Scientists now think that prions are very durable and can withstand long periods of time and many decontamination methods. Prions are able to “bind” or attach to different types of soil as well as plants, and CWD may spread in this way, as well as animal-to-animal contact.
CWD is a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, or TSE. This means it is a neurological disease that affects the brain of the infected animal. CWD is so named because once the animal begins to show the effects of the disease, the animal seems to just “waste” away. CWD is always fatal and at this time there is no known cure once an animal is infected and no vaccine to prevent it.
OK, that kind of brings you up to speed if you are not familiar with CWD, but that is all old news. What is going on lately with CWD? I think hunters and other sportsmen should keep abreast of all this as no other issue, with maybe the exception of hunter access to hunting land, has the possibility of affecting hunting in general as much as CWD. Deer hunting in general puts more hunters in the woods and sells more licenses, firearms and other hunting gear than any other species. Keeping our deer herd healthy is important.
In the past few years several states have clamped down on the deer farm industry. Depending on which side of this debate you are on, many say that captive deer facilities have been a breeding ground for CWD, and then it is spread by transferring these animals around the country. Again, there may be as many voices agreeing with this as not. Another thing that has happened is several states have restricted or banned the use of natural lures for hunting, those that are derived from the deer, mainly urine and some gland lures. As I have mentioned before there is a multi-million-dollar industry in the sale of deer urine for hunters.
One of the latest developments on the CWD scene is the University of Minnesota recently announced that researchers developed a new test for CWD that reveals the presence of the disease much quicker than previously available tests. This should make testing and discovering if CWD is present much more efficient. It is reported that a team of scientists at the University of Michigan is working with Real Time Quaking Conversion (RT-QuIC — do not ask me to explain what that is) which was first used in 2011 for the detection of the human disease Creutzfeldt-Jacob. This test is reported to be successful in finding the presence of CWD in live deer. If this is true, this will be a major breakthrough in the fight against CWD. This testing is very technical and the method has a long road ahead to be approved.
What hunters could really use, of course, is an in-the-field, hunter-administered test from which you could tell if the deer you just tagged has CWD. Well, it appears that this test is years away, or at least that is what researchers think. The question has always been if CWD could make the leap from the deer family and infect humans if they partake of venison. A Canadian study a few years ago reported that venison infected with CWD and fed to Macaque monkeys caused some of the monkeys to develop CWD like symptoms. Macaques directly injected with CWD also contracted CWD, monkeys that were exposed to CWD-infected venison on their skin did not develop symptoms of CWD. Currently it does not appear that scientists are saying that hunters are in danger for eating venison taken in the field.
Well, it’s not a simple subject, but I thought you would like to hear about what is the latest on this scourge of the deer herd. Stay tuned and we will try to keep you informed on the latest on CWD.