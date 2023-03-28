A team that’s trying to learn and improve as it goes along took a big step in that direction Tuesday night.
Same for Cole Cunningham.
The Independence sophomore hit a long home run that helped the Patriots keep pace in the sixth and delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 10-9 victory over Greenbrier East in Coal City.
The teams combined for 29 hits and nine errors on a chilly night at Joseph H. Goddard Field. The Spartans took the lead in each of the last three innings, only for the Patriots to tie it — and eventually win it.
“We had a bunch of ups and downs,” Cunningham said. “Got down on ourselves a little bit, had to fight back real tough. Came into extra innings, had to do our job, and look what happened.”
“I thought we battled pretty hard tonight,” Independence coach Scott Cuthbert said. “There was a couple of times it looked like it was going to go bad and we kept being able to come back.
“We’re not a young team, we’re an inexperienced team. Some of them’s starting to figure some things out. Our goal right now is to keep trying to get better.”
The game was tied 4-4 going into the sixth and Greenbrier East (4-3) scored two runs then and in the seventh. But Independence did the same both times, James Williams’ two-run single in the seventh sending it to extras.
Cunningham came on to pitch the eighth for the Patriots and the Spartans scored an unearned run. Henry Goodwin’s sacrifice fly to left — a tumbling catch by Caelyb Nichols — drove in Gabe Patton with the go-ahead run.
Zach Smith reached on an infield single to start the bottom of the eighth for Independence, but East catcher Clayton Morgan threw him out trying to steal second.
The Patriots (2-3) were able to keep going. Caleb Riddle walked and Orion Wills, pinch-hitting for Nichols, was hit by a pitch. Clay Basham then capped off his 3-for-5 day with a single to left center to drive in Riddle to tie it at 9-9.
J.D. Monroe walked, then Cunningham took a 1-2 pitch the other way through a drawn-in infield to score Nichols, who had re-entered after Wills walked, and end the game.
“A lot going through my head,” Cunningham said of the at-bat. “The main idea was to put it in play, try to beat it out.”
The game was marked by important plays, including Indy shortstop Levi Barnett turning an unassisted double play to end the top of the seventh after the Spartans had taken an 8-8 lead. Barnett went up to grab a line drive by Morgan, then stepped on second to double up Ashton Cochran.
“They did a good job. Every time we pulled ahead, they answered back,” Greenbrier East coach Cory Mann said. “Good for them. They did what they were supposed to do.”
“The double play was big, because instead of being down four or five runs we ended up down two,” Cuthbert said. “We battled, and especially we hit the ball tonight. I thought we put the ball in play and put pressure on them. That’s what we have to do.”
Another was Cunningham’s solo shot to start the sixth. He launched a 3-1 offering over the fence in right field. An RBI groundout by Smith scored Barnett to tie the game at 6-6.
Cunningham finished the night 4-for-6 with three runs batted in, and he ended up with the win. He allowed one hit, struck out one and walked one in an inning of work.
Bennett was 3-for-5 for the Spartans. Darris Boswell drove in two runs, while Peyton DeHaven, Patton and Zion Detko joined him in collecting two hits.
Unlike the Patriots, the Spartans have a veteran team that Mann is confident will be able to move past the loss.
“This is a great teaching game,” he said. “Kids learn a lot from these kinds of games. Hopefully it translates to later in the season and they execute when they need to execute.”
Smith and Monroe both had three hits for the Patriots, who will take on Woodrow Wilson Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium.
The Spartans will visit Shady Spring Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.