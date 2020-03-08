bluefield — Elijah Edwards owned the last 1:10 of Saturday night’s sectional championship game, and his Greater Beckley Christian team kept the Mount View Golden Knights at bay to take a 56-46 victory.
The Crusaders (19-4) led from the start of the Class A Region 3, Section 2 title tilt, but the Knights (11-13) battled to whittle the lead to five points with 1:18 left on the clock at the Ned Shott Gym on the Bluefield State College campus.
Greater Beckley nailed field goals on six straight trips down the floor in the first quarter, while Mount View was 1-for-5 at the other end of the floor, looking at an early 23-4 deficit.
“It was the difference in the game,” said Crusaders coach Brian Helton. “We came out and played with a lot of intensity, played very well.”
The Golden Knights used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to show the Beckley-based unit that they weren’t done.
Zach McCoy, who had 13 points overall, scored seven straight in that first-half splurge that trimmed the gap to 33-25 with 42 seconds remaining in the half.
Isiah Hairston, the big centerpiece of the GBC lineup, said, “When we came in, we were mentally focused, but — we eased up on the gas, We need to get better at staying on the gas, all the time.”
Helton said, “I think Mount View did a great job preparing for us and were ready to play, and we didn’t get the job done on the offensive end.”
A talking-to at halftime motivated the Crusaders to regain their tempo and mojo. Hairston canned a bucket in the paint for a 20-point lead, and Thad Jordan capped off the period with a dunk that produced a 49-33 score, and raucous cheers from the Greater Beckley fans.
But the Golden Knights’ defensive rebounding limited the Crusaders to three one-and-done possessions to open the final quarter, and Mount View started fouling to interrupt the Greater Beckley offensive flow.
Mount View mounted a 13-3 run to cut the lead to 51-46 with 78 seconds left in regulation.
Justin Haggerty of Mount View said, “We still had the intensity, and we had some of the momentum on our side.”
Edwards then stepped up for GBC, knifing in for a layup and then tossing in 3-of-4 free throws in the final 35 seconds. He also grabbed a key late defensive rebound.
Edwards led all scorers with 16 points. Hairston recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Hairston said that Helton tells him, “Get every rebound you can. Do what you can do to get it. That’s all he says. So I try to do my best.”
Golden Knights coach Gary Brown said, “At times we rebound pretty well, but I thought, at crucial points, when we had to get one … the got putbacks that kept us at bay.”
“Our problem all night was our inconsistency on offense, at times when we really needed it.”
Both teams advance to next week’s Region 3 co-finals. Greater Beckley Christian will host Webster County, the runner-up from Section 1. Mount View travels to play Section 1 champ Charleston Catholic.
“Guess we gotta go on the road again,” Brown said. “But it’s good to be playing next week; a lot of teams aren’t.”
“We’re going to go over there (to Charleston) and give it our best shot. … We’ve just got to get mentally and physically prepared.”
Mount View sophomore point guard Tony Bailey put it simply.
“We want to go upstate, bad,” he said.
Bailey was Mount View’s scoring leader with 15 points. McCoy went 8-for-8 at the free throw line and added 13 points. Skyler Justice snared seven rebounds.
Helton said, “Home-court advantage, we love it. To win that seed tonight was very important for us.”
He said Webster County is “a very hard-playing basketball team, very focused, so we’re going to have to bring our very best game to be successful next week.”
Mount View (11-13)
Tony Bailey 6 3-3 15, Kris Jackson 1 5-6 8, Justin Haggerty 1 0-0 3, Zach McCoy 2 8-8 13, Brendon Rotenberry 0 1-4 1, Liam Fultineer 2 0-0 4, T. J. Bell 1 0-3 2. Totals 13 17-24 46.
Greater Beckley Christian (19-4)
Elijah Edwards 5 3-4 16, Thad Jordan 3 0-0 6, Isiah Hairston 5 2-6 13, Kristian Krunic 1 0-0 2, Ezra Drumheller 0 1-1 1, Sean Hoskins 3 0-0 8, Kaden Smallwood 5 0-4 10. Totals 22 6-15 56.
MV 6 19 8 13 — 46
GBC 25 11 13 7 — 56
3-point goals — MV 3 (Jackson1, Haggerty 1, McCoy 1); GBC 6 (Edwards 3, Hairston 1, Hoskins 2). Total fouls — MV 12, GBC 18. Fouled out — Hoskins. Technical foul — Hoskins.