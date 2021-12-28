Greater Beckley Christian 81, Elkins 68
Greater Beckley Christian used to a 17-point explosion in the last half of the third quarter to pull away from Elkins in an 81-68 victory against Elkins in the first game of the Battle for the Armory.
Elkins led 42-40 when the Crusaders fired the first salvo, a 9-0 run keyed by back-to-back 3s by Kaden Smallwood and John Rose. That duo had 12 of the 17 points to close the quarter and give Greater Beckley a 57-49 lead.
Smallwood, Rose, and fellow guard Kendrick Wilson combined to score 63 of the Crusaders 81 points. Smallwood had 23 to lead all scorers and Rose and Wilson had 20 each. Sherlock Padmore had eight points and 10 rebounds.
Cory Harper had 22 to lead previously undefeated Elkins (4-1).
Greater Beckley, which shot 56.3 percent from the floor, improved to 5-0 and will play Princeton for the Pepsi Division championship Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Elkins (4-1)
Max Jackson 3-7 2-3 8, Cory Harper 10-20 1-1 22, Tanner Miller 5-12 0-0 13, Jaydon Shreve 4-7 0-0 10, Malachi Watson 4-7 0-0 9, Andy Shiflett 1-2 1-1 3, Addison McCauley 1-3 1-1 3. TOTALS: 28-58 5-6 68
Greater Beckley (5-0)
Kendrick Wilson 9-18 2-3 20, Kaden Smallwood 9-15 2-2 23, Sherlock Padmore 4-7 0-0 8, Sean-David Kadjo 0-0 0-0 0, John Rose 9-14 1-2 20, Miko Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Azel Carmichal 3-6 0-0 6, Michael Judy 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 36-64 5-7 81.
E 16 11 22 19 - 68
GBC 16 12 29 24 - 81
3-points field goals – E: 7-21 (Jackson 0-3, Harper 1-6, Miller 3-4, Shreve 2-4, Watson 1-3, Shiflett 0-1). GB: 4-11 (Wilson 0-3, Smallwood 3-4, Rose 1-3, Robinson 0-1. Rebounds – E: 24 (Watson 5, McCauley 5), GB: 34 (Padmore 10). Assists – E: 14 (Jackson 5), GB: 15 (Wilson 7). Total fouls – E: 7. GB: 9 Fouled out – None.