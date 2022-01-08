Crusaders pull away from Renegades

Greater Beckley Christian outscored Westside 25-13 in the final seven minutes to knock off the Renegades 72-61 in the New River CTC Invitational Saturday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.
Up 59-56, Sherlock Padmore scored five straight points for the Crusaders to make it 64-56. Adfter Hunter Lester scored for the Renegades, six more points followed, finished by Padmore, who had nine of his 13 in the fourth, to put the game out of reach.
Evan Colucci led Westside with 23, including six 3s. His second three of the game was the 100th of his career. He had three in the first quarter to stake the Renegades to an 18-14 lead and the Renegades led 35-33 at the break. It was tied at 45 after three.
Kaden Smallwood led the Crusaders with 19 points, Kendrick Wilson added 16 and Sean-David Kadjo had 10.
In addition to the 23 from Colucci, Hunter Lester had 13 and Shandell Adkins had 13.
Greater Beckley will be at Greenbrier East Thursday and Class AAAA defending state champion George Washington Wednesday. The GW game was added recently.
Westside is scheduled to play Wyoming East Tuesday.
Westside
Evan Colucci 8 1-3 23, Ashton Reed 0 0-0 0, Ryan Anderson 2 1-1 5, Hunter Lester 6 1-1 13, Shandell Adkins 3 5-6 11, Austin Cline 3 2-4 9, Bryson Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Parker Lambert 0 0-0 0, Gage McKnight 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 22 9-15 61.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kaden Smallwood 5 9-9 19, John Rose 0 0-2 0, Sherlock Padmore 6 1-5 13, Kendrick Wilson 4 8-10 16, Sean-David Kadjo 3 3-4 10, Michael Judy 3 0-0 8, Miko Robinson 1 0-0 2, Azel Carmichel 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 24 21-30 72
Westside 18 17 10 16 - 61
Greater Beckley 14 19 12 27 - 72
3-point field goals – W: 8 (Colucci 6, Lester 1, Cline 1) GB Fpouled out – None.