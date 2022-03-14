Crusaders playing with a purpose

It's obvious that Greater Beckley Christian has been a different team over the last month.
Obvious in the sense of four players purged from the roster after being ruled ineligible with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Where it might not be as obvious, but can certainly be presumed, is in the way the Crusaders are playing.
Yes, they are playing as if they have something to prove, even though second-year head coach Justin Arvon says that was never really necessary.
"Yes. Now, these kids don't need a chip on their shoulder. I think they were just born with that, in some of them," he said. "They didn't really need the extra push, but it definitely helps. They've been out playing for these other kids that can't do it and it shows in their effort on the floor, certainly.
"So, yeah, I think they have played with an extra bit of chip on their shoulder."
Call it what you may — emotion, motivation — but the Crusaders are riding it on a return trip to Charleston.
Greater Beckley is the No. 7 seed in the Class A state tournament and will face No. 2 Man — the defending state champion — on Tuesday. Tip-off at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will be 1 p.m.
The Crusaders last played there in 2018, when they lost to Tug Valley in the first round. They won a Region 3 co-final in 2020 to make the field as the No. 3 seed, but the tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's certainly been an eventful trip back. Last season's multiple interruptions caused by Covid made it hard for the Crusaders to get any consistency.
Then came this season's ruling by the Secondary School Activities Commission that ended the season for four players because of playing time accrued as JV players last season that affected their 2021-22 eligibility. With that ruling, Greater Beckley also had to forfeit any wins accrued with those players in the lineup, thus the 5-20 record going into the state tournament.
"This one means a lot. First one as a (head) coach, but it means a lot in terms of the kids that will be going there and everything that's gone on this season," Arvon said. "It's just more special for what these kids have battled through this year, through all that adversity. They were able to buckle down and still make it to where they wanted to be, so it is very special."
On the court, the Crusaders have made things pretty tough on themselves — even if it has been by design.
In last Wednesday's 78-72 win at Webster County, all five starters played 32 minutes — no substitutions. That was the unusual game plan going in, barring injuries or players fouling out.
The Crusaders had been making limited substitutions already before going strictly with the starting five against the Highlanders.
"We did go in anticipating that that could easily be the case," Arvon said. "Certain things require a different mindset sometimes. Our mindset was, where we've got these five guys that can really go and can play, and they're smart and they're good basketball players. Of course, so are the kids on our bench. But these five we would consider leaders. They're all seniors or juniors. They're the team leaders and we wanted to keep those types of kids on the floor as much as possible with that win-or-go-home game."
The Crusaders led 19-12 after the first quarter but the Highlanders came back and took a 37-35 advantage into halftime. It might have looked like the Crusaders were tiring, but they were not.
Greater Beckley surged ahead in the third quarter and maintained its six-point lead in the fourth to reserve its spot.
The leadership Arvon was sold on carried the Crusaders through an emotional setting, Arvon felt.
"Mostly the leadership, but with Webster County that's really a respectful rivalry we've had for a few years. I think this was the fourth year in a row we've met in the regional title game," he said. "Any time you have emotions that are flowing, you've got to have kids on the floor that can handle that. So that went into it as well.
"Webster County's a really good team. Rye Gadd's an extremely tough, good player. He left his heart on the floor (Wednesday) night; it was obvious. So we had to have, in my opinion, five guys that were willing to get out there and match that type of effort and emotion."
Senior Kaden Smallwood is averaging 19.2 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game for the Crusaders. He is 31-of-33 from the free throw line in the postseason.
Kendrick Wilson, a junior, averages 19.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Junior John Rose is at 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds.
The Hillbillies (22-2) are led by senior guard Jeremiah Harless, who averages 14.6 points and 14.5 rebounds per game, in addition to 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals.
Caleb Blevins averages 18.6 ppg, and Aden Martin 16.0. Jordan Adams is the team's top distributor at 4.8 assists, and he and Martin both average 2.1 steals.
"They are extremely talented," Arvon said. "They have outstanding rebounding ability. They can really shoot the ball, and they love to shoot the ball. In a lot of ways it looks like they love to shoot the ball just to get it on the rim so they can rebound it. So they're going to be a tough out for sure. We've got to come ready to play or they can run us out of there."
