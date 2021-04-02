Greater Beckley Christian has spent more time in quarantine this season than playing basketball, but it's used its time off well.
The Crusaders scorched the nets from deep Friday afternoon in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, nailing 17 3-pointers to down county foe Independence 79-58 in the New River CTC Invitational.
After a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Indy's Michael McKinney tied the game at 25-25 heading into the second quarter, the Crusaders outscored the Patriots 30-6 and led 55-31 to put the game away.
Greater Beckley hit eight 3-pointers in the second quarter and 13 in the first half.
"We have not shot the ball well this year," Greater Beckley head coach Justin Arvon said. "But we have good shooters all over the floor. The reason we haven't shot the ball well is, until this point we refused to make extra passes. We refused to drive into the lane and kick out and we just took different shots than we've taken all year, and we got wide open looks today because we made extra passes. We played unselfishly and I just think good shooters look like bad shooters when you take bad shots and that was the difference. We made good passes and took good shots."
Early on, the shooting touch favored the Patriots.
Indy freshman Brady Green nailed back-to-back treys at the midway point of the first quarter to give the Patriots a 19-10 lead. However, the momentum quickly shifted to the Crusaders, who ripped off a 15-1 run to go up 25-20.
"We had tired legs to start the game and Independence came out on fire," Arvon said. "We had to weather our storm though because I know they had a rough one last night and so did we. And offensively we did. We were executing and scoring and once we started running the floor I think it kind of wore them down a little bit. We were able to get some easy buckets in transition."
Indy closed the quarter strong with a 5-0 run to tie it, and kept the game tied 28-28 early in the second quarter. But 8-of-17 shooting from the 3-point line in the frame for the Crusaders gave them an advantage they wouldn't yield.
"We were focused on (Jordan) McInnis inside," Indy head coach Mike Green said. "We held him to 12 points so the game plan on him worked well. We knew going to that zone would force Greater Beckley to make 3s on us and they did. At halftime they were shooting 50 percent on us, so hats off to them. Our game plan worked, they just made shots. I hate to continue to go back to it, but we're just not in shape.
"In the first quarter we played well, but we got tired in the second. We tried to sub and our second string doesn't get much playing time so the next thing you know we went from up double digits to down double digits in a short amount of time."
During the run, offense wasn't the only thing propelling the Crusaders. Their defense held the Patriots to just six points in the second quarter, holding them scoreless for over six minutes.
"I matched us up wrong to start the game," Arvon said. "I didn't give us the best chance defensively and I had guys helping off that probably shouldn't have been as much. We got way too detailed with who helps and where. So once we made the adjustments we were able to really defend well."
Greater Beckley will travel to Tug Valley on Saturday, while Independence will play Class A No. 1 Man on the final day of the New River CTC Invitational.
Independence
Carter Adkins 1, Michael McKinney 13, Cyrus Goodson 19, Zach Bolen 6, Brady Green 17, JD Monroe 2.
Greater Beckley Christian
BJ Mitchell 6, John Rose 17, Jordan McInnis 12, Kaden Smallwood 20, Braylon Arvon 5, Landon Rose 3, Michale Judy 16.
I: 25 6 16 11 — 58
GB: 25 30 10 14 — 79
3-point goals — I: 7 (McKinney 3, Goodosn 2, Green 2); GB: 17 (Mitchell 2, Rose 5, McInnis, Smalwood 3, Arvon, Rose, Judy 4). Fouled out — none.